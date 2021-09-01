WAVERLY TIGERS
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Jase Hurd 36-220, 3 TDs; Creed Smith 10-37; Mark Stulley 1-12; Mike Delgado 2-8; Sam Paynter 1-0.
Passing: Wade Futhey 36-of-48 for 641 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Penn Morrison 10-243, 4 TDs; Mark Stulley 8-139, 1 TD; Will Futhey 9-122; Wyatt Crabtree 3-59, 1 TD; Alex Boles 3-48, 1 TD.
Punt Returns: Penn Morrison 2-15; Mark Stulley 1-9.
Kickoff Returns: Mark Stulley 1-22; Alex Boles 1-20; Jase Hurd 1-13.
Punting (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 3-88 yards for an average of 29.3 yards per punt with a long of 43 yards.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Keagan Smith 14-637 for an average of 45.5 yards per kick.
Tackles: Wyatt Crabtree 15.5, J.T. Barnett 15, Ty Evans 10, Mark Stulley 7, Penn Morrison 6.5, Jason McClellan 6.5, Hudson Kelly 5.5, Will Futhey 4.5, Cai Marquez 3.5, Sam Paynter 3, Creed Smith 3, Chris Rollins 2.5, Jase Hurd 2, Braylon Robertson 2, Trey Brushart 1.5, Cody Helton 1, Jake Schrader 1, Alex Boles 1, Keagan Smith 1, Mason Sparks 1, Zak Green 1, Logan Long 1, Jace Gecowets 1, Caden Arrowood 1, Chris Delgado 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 4.5-31; Will Futhey 2.5-14; J.T. Barnett 2-8; Sam Paynter 1.5-11; Trey Brushart 1-1; Chris Rollins 1-1; Chris Delgado 0.5-4.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 4.5-31; Sam Paynter 1.5-11; Will Futhey 1.5-9; Mark Stulley 1-8; Trey Brushart 1-1; Chris Delgado 0.5-4.
Forced Fumbles: J.T. Barnett 1, Braylon Robertson 1.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Return Yds.): Mark Stulley 1-30, 1 TD: Penn Morrison 1-0; Wyatt Crabtree 1-0.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Penn Morrison 1-34; Caden Arrowood 1-9; Jason McClellan 1-0.
Pass Deflections: Mark Stulley 1, Cai Marquez 1.
PIKETON REDSTREAKS
Rushing (No. — Yards, TDs): Levi Gullion 21-186, 3 TDs; Alan Austin 6-53; Jayden Thacker 13-47, 1 TD; Camren Loar 2-44; Johnny Burton 1-18; Jacob Taylor 1-4; Caleb Osborne 2-0.
Passing: Levi Gullion 32-of-43 for 556 yards, 5 TDs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Camren Loar 11-277, 3 TDs; Johnny Burton 13-236, 2 TDs; Brent McGuire 2-18; Kydan Potts 2-16; Jayden Thacker 2-6; Braydon Leeth 1-4; Hunter Harris 1-0.
All-Purpose Yards: Camren Loar 321, Johnny Burton 254, Levi Gullion 186, Alan Austin 63, Jayden Thacker 53, Brent McGuire 18, Kydan Potts 16, Braydon Leeth 4, Jacob Taylor 4.
Tackles: Jacob Taylor 14, Carter Williams 12, Braiden Dunham 12, Levi Stanley 9, Kydan Potts 9, Alan Austin 8, Zane Brownfield 8, Caleb Osborne 7, Keaton Brown 6, Kaden Dickerson 4, Johnny Burton 3, Nate Waddell 3, Matthew Mustard 2, Levi Gullion 2, Camren Loar 2, Jayden Thacker 1, Mason Hartley 1.
Tackles for loss: Braiden Dunham 4, Jacob Taylor 4, Caleb Osborne 2, Keaton Brown 2, Jayden Thacker 1, Mason Hartley 1, Kaden Dickerson 1.
Sacks (No.-Yards Lost): Matthew Mustard 2-2; Jacob Taylor 1-5; Braiden Dunham 1-4.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Levi Stanley 4, Braiden Dunham 3, Caleb Osborne 2, Jacob Taylor 1, Kaden Dickerson 1, Kydan Potts 1, Matthew Mustard 1, Zane Brownfield 1, Mason Hartley 1.
Caused Fumble: Tyler Tackett 1.
Recovered Fumble: Dylan Leeth 1.
Pass deflections: Johnny Burton 3, Zane Brownfield 1, Carter Williams 1, Jacob Taylor 1, Levi Gullion 1, Camren Loar 1.
EASTERN EAGLES
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Dylan Morton 36-193, 1 TD (1 yard); Landen Reinsmith 20-101, 1 TD (5 yards); Brady Moore 5-33; Teagan Werner 2-5.
Passing: Dylan Morton 16-of-34 for 343 yards, 3 TDs (70, 80, 58 yards), 3 INTs, plus conversion rush and 2 conversion passes.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): K.J. Reinsmith 6-114, 1 TD (58 yards, caught conversion pass); Devon Conley 2-108, 1 TD (80 yards); Ean Perkins 1-70, 1 TD; Jace White 4-39; Teagan Werner 1-7; Landen Reinsmith 2-5.
