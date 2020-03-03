District 14 Coaches Association 2019-20 Boys All District
DIVISION I/II
FIRST TEAM: Chillicothe senior Brandon Noel, Chillicothe senior Tre Beard, Chillicothe senior Jayvon Maughmer, Logan Elm junior Isaac Ward, McClain sophomore Bryson Badgley, Unioto junior Isaac Little, Waverly sophomore Trey Robertson.
SECOND TEAM: Circleville junior Riley Gibson, Unioto senior Josh Lambert, Wavery senior Tanner Smallwood, Circleville junior Evan Justice, Hillsboro junior Ryan Scott, Logan Elm junior Gabe Chaffin, Waverly sophomore Will Futhey.
HONORABLE MENTION: Chillicothe senior Vincent Roper, Circleville senior Brandon Parr, Hillsboro senior Caleb Crawfod, Logan Elm junior Jason Sailor, McClain junior Lyle White, Miami Trace senior Kyler Conn, Unioto junior Cameron DeBord, Washington C.H. freshman Tanner LeMaster, Waverly junior Zeke Brown.
Division I/II Co-Players of the Year: Chillicothe senior Brandon Noel and Waverly sophomore Trey Robertson.
Division I/II Co-Coaches of the Year: Eric Huffer of Chillicothe and Matt Hoops of Unioto.
Division I & II North/South All-Star Game: Brandon Noel, Chillicothe, Representative; Tre Beard, Chillicothe, Alternate.
Boys Assistant Coach of the Year: Rob Meade of North Adams
DIVISION III
FIRST TEAM: Zane Trace senior Cam Evans, Adena junior Logan Bennett, Portsmouth senior Matthew Fraulini, Wheelersburg junior J.J. Truitt, Zane Trace senior Nick Nesser.
SECOND TEAM: Eastern Brown senior Titus Burns, West Union senior Zane Kingsolver, Minford sophomore Trenton Zimmerman, Eastern Brown junior Colton Vaughn, Piketon junior Chris Chandler.
THIRD TEAM: Western senior Maveric Ferneau, North Adams senior Austin McCormick, Westfall senior Jay Wyman, North Adams junior Jayden Hesler, Wheelersburg junior Matthew Miller, Zane Trace senior Colby Swain.
HONORABLE MENTION: Adena junior Preston Sykes, Eastern Brown junior Ryan Boone, Lynchburg Clay senior Raymond Conner, Minford junior Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, North Adams junior Cade Meade, Northwest senior Billy Crabtree, Piketon senior Tyree Harris, Portsmouth junior Miles Shipp, Portsmouth West senior Nick Davis, Southeastern sophomore Derek Wheeler, Western senior Broc Jordan, West Union sophomore Cameron Campbell, Westfall junior Luke Blackburn, Wheelersburg junior Carter McCorkle, Zane Trace senior Triton Davidson.
Division III Player of the Year: Zane Trace Senior Cam Evans
Division III Coach of the Year: Gary Kellough of Zane Trace
DIVISION IV
FIRST TEAM: Peebles senior Weston Browning, New Boston junior Kyle Sexton, Green senior Gage Sampson, Peebles senior Hunter Ruckel, Fairfield senior Bryson Simmons.
SECOND TEAM: South Webster senior Brayden Bockway, New Boston junior Tanner Voiers, Huntington senior Seth Beeler, Manchester sophomore Isaiah Scott, Valley senior Kayden Mollette.
THIRD TEAM: Paint Valley sophomore Cordell Grubb, Clay junior Shaden Malone, Paint Valley senior Bryce Newland, Fairfield senior James Bentley, Notre Dame sophomore Jermaine Powell, South Webster sophomore Trae Zimmerman.
HONORABLE MENTION: Clay senior Reece Whitley, Fairfield senior Wyatt Willey, Green kunior Ethan Huffman, Huntington sophomore Caleb Smith, Manchester senior Declan Huron, New Boston senior Malachi Potts, Notre Dame sophomore Jarren Edgington, Paint Valley senior Cruz McFadden, Peebles senior Alex Camp, Sciotoville East senior Austin Smith, South Webster senior Gabe Ruth, Valley senior Mason Zaler, Whiteoak freshman Landon Barnett.
Division IV Player of the Year: Peebles senior Weston Browning
Division IV Coach of the Year: Josh Arey of Peebles
Division III & IV North/South All Star Game: Cam Evans, Zane Trace, Representative; Weston Browning, Peebles, Alternate.
