{p dir=”ltr”}In weekend baseball competition, the Waverly American Legion Post 142 Senior Shockers (19U) won three out of four games in the Crossroads Classic in the Dayton area.
{p dir=”ltr”}On Friday, June 17, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers defeated Genoa City, Wisconsin 9-3.
{p dir=”ltr”}After the Shockers gained the initial lead in the top of the second inning, they never trailed again, picking up steam on the way to a 9-3 win to start Crossroads Classic play at Wittenberg University.
{p dir=”ltr”}The first run came in the top of the second after Tra Swayne was hit by a pitch with one out. He advanced second on a wild pitch and third on another. Then he scored when Dax Estep doubled to right field, 1-0.
{p dir=”ltr”}The next run came in the top of the third inning after Hunter Edwards was hit by a pitch to lead off. Alex Boles moved Edwards to second with a sacrifice, and LT Jordan grounded out to push him to third. Then Edwards scored on a single from Jase Hurd, 2-0.
{p dir=”ltr”}Genoa City turned a walk into a run in the bottom of the third inning, briefly cutting the lead back to one, 2-1. It remained there until the top of the fifth when the Shockers added another run to make the lead two again. Roger Woodruff came up with a one-out walk and scored on a single from Alex Boles, 3-1.
{p dir=”ltr”}The top of the sixth saw Post 142 really seize control with four runs in a two-out rally. Weston Roop started with a single before Tra Swayne followed suit. Then Dax Estep walked, filling the bases for Trey Edler, who also walked and pushed Roop home, 4-1. Roger Woodruff drew the next walk, scoring Swayne. Then Hunter Edwards singled to send Estep and Edler home, 7-1. The rally ended with a flyout to second.
{p dir=”ltr”}Genoa City rallied for two final runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The leadoff batter was hit by a pitch and then scored when the next batter hit a triple. A groundout pushed the second run home, 7-3.
{p dir=”ltr”}Waverly tacked on two final runs in the top of the seventh inning. Jase Hurd reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second, and took third on a wild pitch. Ben Nichols drew a walk behind him and then stole second. They both scored when Roop doubled, making it 9-3.
{p dir=”ltr”}For the Shockers, Peyton Harris picked up the pitching victory with five innings of work. He allowed three runs (only two earned) on two hits, while walking five, striking out one and hitting one. Dax Estep worked the final two innings. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out three batters.
{p dir=”ltr”}Weston Roop finished 2-4 with two RBIs, one double and a run. Dax Estep was 1-2 with an RBI and a run. Hunter Edwards was 1-1 with two RBIs. Alex Boles was 1-2 with an RBI. Jase Hurd was 1-4 with a run and an RBI. Jordan was 1-4. Woodruff and Edler each collected an RBI.
{p dir=”ltr”}On Saturday, the Shockers returned to action in the Crossroads Classic, playing back-to-back games. First, they took on the Midwest Mayhem at Vandalia-Butler High School at 3:45 p.m., winning 13-6.
{p dir=”ltr”}It was like a floodgate opened for the Shockers as they rallied from behind to take the victory.
{p dir=”ltr”}The Mayhem struck first, scoring three runs in the home half of the opening inning.
{p dir=”ltr”}Waverly wasted little time answering, as Peyton Harris led off the top of the second inning with a double and later managed to score on a wild pitch, cutting the lead to 3-1.
{p dir=”ltr”}The Shockers brought the game to a brief tie in the top of the third inning by tacking on two more runs, 3-3. Then the Mayhem negated that gain briefly by countering with two runs in the bottom half to go up 5-3.
{p dir=”ltr”}Post 142 seized control for good with five runs in the top of the fourth inning and five more in the top of the fifth.
{p dir=”ltr”}The top of the fourth inning began when Alex Boles was hit by a pitch. LT Jordan followed with a single and Jase Hurd reached via an error. Then Ben Nichols delivered a single to score Boles and Jordan, tying the game at 5-5. Weston Roop had the next base hit. Then Dax Estep hit into a fielder’s choice to score Hurd. Nichols and Estep scored when Peyton Harris connected on a double, giving the Shockers an 8-5 edge.
{p dir=”ltr”}Midwest cut into the lead for the final time with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, 8-6.
{p dir=”ltr”}The Shockers closed the door in the top of the fifth inning using a two-out rally to produce five more runs. Ben Nichols reached base on an error and Weston Roop followed with a walk. They both scored on a double from Dax Estep. Next, Peyton Harris walked and Trey Edler reached base on a ground ball single, filling the bags. Woodruff and Edwards each followed with singles to plate runs. Then Edler scored on an error, making the lead 13-6.
{p dir=”ltr”}The game ended after five innings when the Midwest Mayhem failed to score in the bottom of the frame.
{p dir=”ltr”}For Post 142 from the plate, Dax Estep finished 2-4 with three RBIs, one double and three runs. Peyton Harris was 2-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Roger Woodruff was 3-4 with one RBI. Hunter Edwards was 1-3 with one RBI. LT Jordan was 2-3 with a run and two stolen bases. Ben Nichols was 1-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Weston Roop was 2-2 with a run.
{p dir=”ltr”}Trey Edler picked up the pitching victory in relief of Carter Nickel. Edler went four innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits, while walking a batter and hitting a batter.
{p dir=”ltr”}Continuing their success in the Crossroads Classic, Waverly Post 142 went right back to work and took on the Miami Valley for the second game of the day, winning 6-2.
{p dir=”ltr”}The Shockers started by scoring the first three runs and never trailed.
{p dir=”ltr”}The first run came in the top of the first inning. Ben Nichols reached on a fielder’s choice and scored when Weston Roop provided a single.
{p dir=”ltr”}Waverly’s next run came in the top of the third inning after Alex Boles came up with a one-out walk and scored when LT Jordan hit a single to center field that resulted in an error, 2-0.
{p dir=”ltr”}The third run came in the top of the fourth. Weston Roop walked, stole second base and scored on a single from Peyton Harris.
{p dir=”ltr”}A pair of Waverly errors led to the Dodgers generating a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, cutting the Post 142 lead down to 3-2. That score held until the top of the seventh inning.
{p dir=”ltr”}Waverly used a three-run outburst to cap the victory in the top of the seventh. Trey Edler reached on an error to start the rally before Carter Nickel followed with a single. Alex Boles moved both of them into scoring position with a sacrifice. Then LT Jordan provided a sacrifice fly to center field to score Edler, 4-2.
{p dir=”ltr”}Next, Nickel moved to third when Jase Hurd reached base on an error. Ben Nichols followed with a single to plate Nickel. Hurd went to third on the same play and scored on a wild pitch, making the lead 6-2.
{p dir=”ltr”}Defensively, the Shockers closed out the game in the bottom of the seventh inning without allowing a run.
{p dir=”ltr”}From the plate, LT Jordan finished 2-3 with an RBI and a stolen base. Ben Nichols, Weston Roop and Peyton Harris all had a single and an RBI. Carter Nickel and Alex Boles both went 1-1 with a run.
{p dir=”ltr”}Roger Woodruff pitched the complete game to earn the victory. In seven innings of work, he gave up two runs (none earned) on nine hits, while striking out six and walking one.
{p dir=”ltr”}Returning to the Crossroads Classic Sunday, the Shockers suffered their first and only loss in weekend action, falling 4-2 to the Miami Valley Dodgers.
{p dir=”ltr”}It was a close game throughout. Waverly scored the first run in the bottom of the first inning. LT Jordan led off and was hit by a pitch. He stole second base and later scored on a single from Weston Roop.
{p dir=”ltr”}A pair of hits and a pair of errors allowed Miami Valley to generate a pair of runs in the top of the third inning, briefly taking the 2-1 lead.
{p dir=”ltr”}Once again, Post 142 answered, bringing the game to a tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ben Nichols led off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Tra Swayne and scored after Dax Estep singled, tying it at 2-2.
{p dir=”ltr”}The Dodgers took control in the top of the fifth. A walk, a hit and another walk filled the bases with one out. A sacrifice fly saw Miami Valley take a 3-2 lead. Then two more walks led to another run, pushing the advantage to 4-2.
{p dir=”ltr”}Waverly filled the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning after Trey Edler walked and Jase Hurd and Ben Nichols singled. But the runners were all stranded there. Post 142 also left a runner on base in the sixth inning and another in the seventh, resulting in the 4-2 loss.
{p dir=”ltr”}From the plate for Post 142, Ben Nichols finished 3-4 with a run. Dax Estep was 2-3. Peyton Harris, Weston Roop, and Jase Hurd each had a base hit. LT Jordan also added a stolen base.
{p dir=”ltr”}Alex Boles pitched for the Shockers and suffered the complete game loss. In seven innings of work, he gave up four runs (only two earned) on five hits, while striking out seven and walking five.
{p dir=”ltr”}With the weekend results, the Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers move their overall record to 9-4. They remain unbeaten at 3-0 in South Central Ohio League play. They will compete in the Best of Ohio Showcase this weekend.
