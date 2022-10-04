After getting back on the winning side Saturday with a 3-0 triumph at West Union (25-11, 25-12, 25-10), the Piketon Lady Redstreaks waged a battle with Minford Monday evening, coming up short.

Minford defeated Piketon 3-2 (25-23, 25-23, 13-25, 21-25, 15-9). It was the second five-set match Piketon has played this season. The Lady Redstreaks won the first one on Aug. 25 at Leesburg Fairfield.

