After getting back on the winning side Saturday with a 3-0 triumph at West Union (25-11, 25-12, 25-10), the Piketon Lady Redstreaks waged a battle with Minford Monday evening, coming up short.
Minford defeated Piketon 3-2 (25-23, 25-23, 13-25, 21-25, 15-9). It was the second five-set match Piketon has played this season. The Lady Redstreaks won the first one on Aug. 25 at Leesburg Fairfield.
Despite the loss, multiple Lady Redstreaks had strong statistical nights. Camryn Campbell handed out 47 assists, while generating five kills and five blocks. She was also 14-for-17 serving with an ace.
Kennedy Jenkins leveled 19 kills, recorded eight blocks and made five digs. She was also 13-for-13 serving with two aces.
Jazzlyn Lamerson unloaded with 30 kills, 32 digs and two blocks. She was also 13-for-15 serving with three aces, and 23-for-24 in serve receive.
Laney Brown produced four kills and three blocks, while going 8-for-10 serving with one ace. Ali Taylor generated three kills, was 7-for-8 serving with one ace and 5-for-5 in serve receive. Laken Pederson had three kills, three digs, was 18-for-18 serving with six aces and 5-for-5 in serve receive. Olivia Farmer had two kills and two blocks.
Addie Johnson produced 12 digs, was 5-for-5 serving, and went 29-for-30 in serve receive. Ashlyn Elliott had five digs and was 6-for-9 in serve receive. Abrial Johnson had three digs and was 7-for-7 in serve receive.
Piketon (6-12, 1-9 SVC) was scheduled to get back into Scioto Valley Conference action Tuesday evening with a road game at Southeastern. The Lady Redstreaks will be back home Thursday to take on Zane Trace.
