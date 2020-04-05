Note: These interviews were conducted on Jan. 16, 2020, in Chillicothe at WBEX 1490 AM/92.7 FM for the Reds Caravan stop at the studio. Due to the busy high school sports seasons, this story did not run in print at that time. With the delay in the 2020 Major League Baseball season due to COVID-19, it is running now with hopes that there will be baseball sometime in the coming months. The story is running in three parts. Interviews were conducted with Reds' personnel on the stop. The first story in this series featured Corky Miller and Narciso Crook. This is part two, featuring Thom Brennaman. The final story will feature Mike Moustakas and David Bell.
Pulling up a chair and sipping a warm cup of coffee in the comfy confines of the WBEX radio station building for the Reds Caravan stop, broadcaster Thom Brennaman talked candidly about the retirement of his father, Reds Hall of Fame announcer Marty Brennaman, and his hopes for what could be an exciting baseball season for Reds fans.
For the first time in many years, broadcaster Thom Brennaman won't be seeing his father, Marty, when he goes to work. Marty, the longtime radio voice of the Reds, retired after last baseball season. It will certainly be different for Thom, who is one of the television broadcasters for the Reds on Fox Sports Ohio.
"I have to go swim in the pool by myself now," joked Brennaman. "I'm going to miss him so much, like eating together before the game. Once the game starts, he's always on the radio and I'm always on TV. Outside of the first couple of years when we had a chance to move back to Cincinnati, we were doing games on the radio together. A lot of things started to change since then, and we haven't been able to do that in a long time. It is always the highlight of the whole work experience — eating lunch and dinner together. So, I am going to miss that a lot. I can say that sitting here now, but when the season starts it might be even worse than I imagined. It has been a long time. I haven't done it (alone) before."
The off-season was a big one for the Reds in terms of signings. On Jan. 6, the Reds signed free agent center fielder Shogo Akiyama, a professional baseball player from Japan, specifically from the Saitama Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball. He brings a strong bat to Cincinnati as a five-time Japanese all-star, who set a league record for hits in a season at 216. He is also the first Japanese native to sign with the Reds in club history.
Prior to signing Akiyama, the Reds made some other big moves, including signing second baseman Mike Moustakas to a $64 million, four-year deal on Dec. 5 after Jose Peraza elected free agency. Then on Dec. 18, they added left-hander Wade Miley to the rotation on a $15 million, two-year deal. During these interviews in January, it was speculated that another move was coming. It did on Jan. 27, as the Reds signed free agent right fielder Nick Castellanos.
"Moustakas is a proven winner, leader, a really good player, and a really good guy. We've only been on the Caravan for three or four hours at this point, you can just tell already that he is just a great guy. This is the first time I've been around him. You can see why guys would want to go out and play with him and go out there and compete with him. The numbers speak for themselves," said Brennaman.
"I'm interested to see Akiyama. I don't know anything about him. I've heard a lot of interviews of people who cover baseball in Japan. It seemed like from listening to the interviews that they knew a lot about them and what kind of player he is and has been. I can't wait to see him in person."
After five straight seasons of more losses than wins, the Reds are looking to turn a corner. Being able to move, trade and sign players is all part of the push toward improvement.
"Look, there were a lot of long days and nights over the last four or five years, losing 90 games a year up until last year, and close to 90 last year. Now all of a sudden, you feel like you are in position where these guys are all ready to make the next step," said Brennaman.
"You need two, three, four or five pieces to get you over the top to be a bonafide contender. That they have done. They've been able to do that because they have been able to develop players on their own that they acquired in trades; young players who have since become expensive players; or drafting, signing and developing them. If you are a fan, I don't think you could ask for much more than that."
The excitement is real for Brennaman. Through years and years of broadcasting, he has studied the pitching matchups.
"When I go to work every day and start to do the lineup cards, I look at the pitching matchup for that particular game. I say to myself, with our guy against their guy, what do you think our chances are? There was a run of four or five years where I'm not sure there was a game a week where you look at it and say maybe," said Brennaman.
"Now all of a sudden, I think just about every game they play, they have a pretty good chance. When you are doing it day-by-day, that is a big deal. When you are able to sit down and look at a matchup and say we can win this game today, that is a good feeling."
With Jose Iglesias gone to free agency, Brennaman talked about Freddy Galvis moving to shortstop.
"I'm surprised they weren't more active in trying to bring back Iglesias. I thought he was a very good player for our team last year. He is a really good guy and a good leader among the Latin players. I thought he was a really good fit," said Brennaman.
"Galvis came on at the end of the year. I've seen him play for a long time. He's a really good defender. He is a so-so hitter but had a good power year last year."
A rumor was floating at that time that the Reds could possibly make a deal for Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor, but that did not happen.
"The tough spot that the Reds are in if they wanted to go make a trade for Lindor, the players that Cleveland would be most interested in are players who are coming back from big-time, season-ending injuries. Until you see them play, you have a hard time justifying to your fan base, if you are Cleveland, to make that trade," said Brennaman.
"That has probably prevented them from, more than anything else, making that kind of deal. Hopefully in the season if those guys are playing well, you can make a deal if you need to."
Brennaman enjoyed the hot start last August that Aristides Aquino had before he cooled, but he realistically hopes Aquino can find a middle range for his offensive success.
"Statistically, Aquino was the greatest power hitter in the history of baseball for his first month in the Major Leagues. Period. He did better in the first 30, 40, 50, 60 games than any of the greats. Then you move into September and some of the teams in our division started to see Aquino for a second or third series. So they started to figure out a few ways to get him out," said Brennaman.
"You would almost settle for something in between the two. The high was very high and the low was very low. If you could find that middle range, for instance instead of hitting 15 home runs in the month, Aquino could hit eight or nine. He could get to 40 home runs a year. No one knows yet. He's a young guy."
At this point, it is not known when Major League Baseball will officially start the season, based on the COVID-19 outbreak.
A statement from the league, which was released on March 16, said, "MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead. The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit. MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus."
