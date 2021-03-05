It was clear in Thursday night’s district semifinal basketball semifinal that the Sheridan Generals didn’t have an answer for Waverly junior guard Trey Robertson.
Robertson went off for 34 points, made off with four steals, and also handed out seven assists to other teammates, so they could join the scoring action as well. That propelled the Tigers past the Generals with ease by a score of 61-45. With that victory, Waverly is moving on to the district championship game Saturday night.
Since Ohio University’s Convocation Center is unavailable for use this season due to COVID-19, the higher seeded team was able to host games through the district semifinal round. For the district final, a neutral site must be chosen. So, Saturday’s game will be played at Albany Alexander High School at 7 p.m. versus the top-seeded Warren Warriors, who defeated New Lexington 58-49 in their district semifinal game to set up the contest.
Both Sheridan and Warren have been familiar foes on the tournament trail in the past.
“We have something to prove,” said Waverly guard Trey Robertson. “Sheridan beat us my freshman year and Warren beat us last year. Now we get to play Warren on Saturday. We are trying to get some revenge. We have a chip on our shoulders.”
Robertson, always quick to give credit to his teammates, talked about the start of the contest and how the Tigers took control.
“I think it started in warmups. We were locked in, and as soon as the ball was thrown up, we were ready to go,” said Trey Robertson. “We played harder than them. We didn’t play our best game, but we outworked them. Every 50-50 ball was ours. We locked up when we needed to lock up.”
After the tip, it took more than two minutes before either team scored. Finally, Robertson was able to get the offense started, delivering the first basket at the 5:47 mark. In fact, Robertson scored all 11 points for the Tigers in that opening quarter, keeping Waverly ahead.
Searching for a way to slow Robertson, Sheridan took a timeout with 2:59 to go with Waverly in front 8-5. It slowed the Tigers briefly, but then Robertson went right back at it, scoring off a well-placed pass from teammate Mark Stulley for an old-fashioned three-point play. The Generals had a final basket, but Waverly held an 11-10 lead as the two teams headed to the second quarter.
Waverly was able to take control in the second quarter. Robertson started distributing the ball to his teammates for open shots, and they hit most of them. The Generals secured their first lead briefly with a three-pointer from Nate Johnson to start the second quarter. With Robertson drawing two defenders, Gage Wheeler was wide open in the corner. Robertson fired the ball to him, and Wheeler hit the shot. Sheridan took its second and final lead on the next possession, 15-14, with a bucket from Landen Russell. Then the Tigers began their first run.
Zeke Brown, who had been sitting for most of the game due to some early foul trouble, returned to the lineup. Almost immediately, he was able to draw contact and get to the line for a pair of free throws. Next, Robertson hit on a three-pointer. The next trifecta came from Wheeler with an assist from Robertson. Then Robertson made off with a steal, leading to a layup for senior Phoenix Wolf. That 10-0 run gave Waverly a 24-15 cushion. The next Waverly basket belonged to Wheeler, keeping the lead at nine points. Sheridan cut it to seven for a final time before the Tigers closed the half on a 9-2 run. Robertson finished it with a long three-pointer over a defender, giving the Tigers a 35-21 cushion.
Looking at the mid-point statistics, Robertson had scored 21 points himself, matching the output of the entire Sheridan team. In the first half, the Tigers had hit on 9-of-14 shots from two-point range, 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-8 from the foul line.
The third quarter was similar to the first as points scored. The Generals made an effort to try and string some runs together, but the Tigers hit enough shots to keep that from happening. Brown had the initial bucket, Robertson added a basket and a pair of free throws midway through, and Wolf had two baskets at the end. Waverly was up 45-32 going to the fourth quarter.
Getting the ball inside, Brown and Will Futhey scored back-to-back buckets to open the fourth quarter. The only other field goal came from Robertson with just under two minutes to play. Robertson and Stulley did the rest from the line, combining to hit 10-of-14 free throws to seal the 61-45 win. The Generals conceded with a minute to go, letting Waverly work the clock down to the end without taking a shot.
Behind Robertson’s 34 point, seven-assist night, the rest of the Tigers did their jobs when called upon. Wheeler followed with eight points, while Brown and Wolf each scored six, Futhey had four and Stulley added three.
“Gage was the X factor for that game,” sais Trey Robertson. “He hit every shot. Gage came up big when we needed him to get big. Zeke got into some foul trouble. But when Zeke was in the game he played well and scored a clutch bucket for us.”
Wheeler was quick to compliment Trey Robertson, saying, “Trey scored 34 points and got me some good looks. I love it. He’s always looking for me. I fuel off Trey. Whenever Trey is going, I try to get myself going and get everyone else going. Once Trey is going, all of us are going.”
Robertson was getting bumped and banged all night long, but the team knew what they had to do.
“They were going after Trey and Will,” said Wheeler. “We told them they had to keep their heads up and stay strong with the ball. They did.”
“Trey is skilled enough to get wherever he wants on the court with or without the ball,” added Brown.
Now it is on to the next game, as the Tigers will look to take down the Warren Warriors at Albany Alexander at 7 p.m. Saturday night for the district title.
SHS — 10 11 11 13 — 45
WHS — 11 24 10 16 — 61
SHERIDAN (45) — Shay Taylor 3 0 4-6 10, Reed Coconis 1 0 0-0 2, Nate Johnson 4 2 0-1 14, Logan Ranft 3 0 0-0 6, Ethan Malone 0 0 1-2 1, Landen Russell 6 0 0-2 12, TOTALS 17 2 5-11 45.
WAVERLY (61) — Mark Stulley 0 0 3-4 3, Gage Wheeler 1 2 0-0 8, Trey Robertson 8 2 12-18 34, Will Futhey 2 0 0-0 4, Zeke Brown 2 0 2-2 6, Phoenix Wolf 3 0 0-1 6, Eli Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 4 17-25 61.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.