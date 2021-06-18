Meet The Driver’s — Results
Ohio Heating / OVSCA 410 Sprints, (22 Entries)
Fast Qualifier: Cole Duncan 11.886
Heat Winners: Cole Duncan, Lachlan McHugh, Todd Kane,
Feature Finish: Brandon Wimmer, Cole Duncan, Lachlan McHugh, Cale Stinson, Bryan Nuckles, Nate Reeser, Josh Davis, Tyler Street, Jamie Myers, Keith Baxter, Jordan Harble, Jake Hesson, Chris Garnes, Lance Webb, Dave Dickson, Brandon Conkel, Mark Imler, Andrew Fike, Eric Martin, Todd Kane, Andre Layfield, Wayne McPeek, ,
Impact Race Gear Late Models, (16 Entries)
Fast Qualifier: Clint Keenan 13.65
Heat Winners: Freddie Carpenter, Tyler Carpenter, ,
Feature Finish: Tyler Carpenter, Steve Casebolt, Freddie Carpenter, Clint Keenan, Dave Hornikel, Andy Bond, Kyle Bond, Joe Brewer, Ralph Withem, Chris Lockhart, Cameron Logan, Shane McLoughlin, Joe Buskirk, Adam Lawson, Jamie Lawson, , , , ,
Kryptonite Racecars Modifieds, (20 Entries)
Fast Qualifier: Miles Cook II 15.398
Heat Winners: Seth Daniels, Adam Stricker, ,
Feature Finish: Adam Stricker, Miles Cook II, Seth Daniels, Kenny Johnson, Zach Ackley, Jesse Wisecarver, Brianna Robinson, Seth Chaney, Dave Pinkerton, Brian Whiteman, Rusty Hawes, Andy Bond, Todd Gnat, JD Broughton, Austin Seelig, Tim Monroe, Joel Richendollar, Jimmy Lennex
C&M Racing Equipment Sport Mods, (26 Entries)
Fast Qualifier: Reed Bishop 16.293
Heat Winners: Bob Crace, Jamey Adams, Spencer Flowers,
Feature Finish: Spencer Flowers, Reed Bishop, Miles Cook, II , Bob Crace, Jamey Adams, Gary Griffith, Aaron Hopkins, Adam Jones, Joe McClain, Josh Harrington, Ryan Hawk, Tonka Harris, Richard Trego, Alex Broughton, Shanon Davis, Ryan Sawusch, Rob Winget, Tim Flora, Chris Hopkins, James Cox , Adam Travis, Daniel Stevens, Nick McNichols, Landon Barker, Sterling Packer
