PERU, IN - For the second consecutive week, Michael Cooper (JR/Pauma Valley, CA) led the way at the Battle at the Rock Invite, hosted by Indiana Wesleyan University. As a team, the Trailblazers shot a two-day total of 656 to finish in a tie for fifth place.
Following an opening round 79, Cooper rallied on Tuesday to fire the lowest round of the day with a 72. The seven shot improvement would lift Cooper up the leaderboard eights slots to finish in third place overall. Marian University's Parker Vanness struggled on day two, but managed to hold off a charging group of challengers to win by one shot over teammate Jay Williams and two shots over Cooper.
Next on the leaderboard for Ohio Christian would be Elias Montgomery (FR/Piketon, OH) with a total of 161 (81 - 80) to finish in 17th place. Quinn Chapman (JR/Heath, OH) (170) and Aaron Tilford (FR/Cincinnati, OH) (190) rounded out the Trailblazers team score, each finishing in the top 35 on the leaderboard.
