On Friday night, the Piketon Redstreaks football team played their first game on the new turf field. Unfortunately for the Streaks they fell to the visiting Wellston Golden Rockets by a 44-22 score.
Piketon got off to a good start, as they forced a Wellston fumble and recovered taking over at their own 8-yard line. The next play Wellston came up with a turnover of their own. A few plays later, Wellston scored on a 10-yard TD pass to take an 8-0 lead after the two point conversion with 7:52 to play in the first.
Piketon answered the Golden Rockets on the next drive when Levi Gullion found Kydan Potts for a 17-yard touchdown pass to make the score 8-6 with 4:48 to play in the first. Forty-four seconds later Wellston found the end zone again on a 59-yard touchdown run to take a 16-6 lead. In the second quarter Wellston added on to their lead making it 24-6 with 11:53 till the half. After getting a fourth down stop, Piketon’s Sammy Savage broke off a 75-yard run that helped set up a field goal, as Jorge del Rio knocked it through from 23 yards to make the score 24-9. Wellston would then get three more scores before the half taking a 44-9 lead at the break.
Piketon outscored Wellston 13-0 in the second half. Austin Henderson capped off a 57-yard Redstreak touchdown drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 44-16. After recovering a Wellston fumble, Savage found the end zone with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter. The Streaks trailed the Rockets 44-22, which would be the final score.
“It was ugly especially that first half. Physically, they just took it to us that first half,” Redstreak coach Tyler Gullion said. “We knew they would come out like that, and we didn’t match that. In the second half, I was proud of my young men. They didn’t quit. They came out ready to go and took it to them. But we were just down too much by them.”
Even though it wasn’t the outcome the Redstreaks have hoped for, there were some positives. “In the second half, we played well. We were physical. But that first half, we were just catching everything instead of going at them. It’s a learning experience. We have some young kids. We’re playing a lot of young kids.”
Statistically Piketon won the turnover battle 3-2 while moving the chains for a first down eight times. PIketon also had three penalties for 30 yards. Levi Gullion completed 11 passes for 133 yards. Chris Chandler had three receptions for 58 yards, while Kydan Potts had 2 receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown. Sammy Savage carried the ball 11 times for 128 yards and a touchdown. Austin Henderson touched the ball 13 times for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Now the Redstreaks look to get back in the win column when they round out their non-league portion of the schedule and they travel to Lucasville to face the Valley Indians.
