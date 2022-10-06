Eastern snapped a six-match losing streak and has won three of eight since that time.
On Sept. 15, the Lady Eagles traveled to Minford and picked up a 3-2 win (25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-13).
Megan Nickell led the way on the net with 15 kills and two blocks. Behind her, Alexis Clark and Madison Shuler had eight each, followed by Laken Gullett with five, Kelsey Poorman and Gracie Fox with three each, and Kaylee Jones with one.
Nickell was 18-for-19 serving with two aces. Gullett was 22-for-24 with two aces. Gullett led the way in digs with 25 and assists with 33. Nickell followed with 20 digs, Kaylee Jones had 19 digs and Lydia Park produced 17. Jones also finished 40-for-42 in serve receive.
On Sept. 19, the Lady Eagles suffered a 3-1 loss to Wellston (23-25, 26-24, 24-26, 16-25).
Nearly every Lady Eagle had at least one kill. Nickell had the highest output with eight, followed by Fox with seven, Alexis Clark with six and Gullett with five. Clark and Gullett also provided one block each.
Gullett served up six aces in a 12-for-14 effort. Nickell had three while going 14-for-16. Gullett also handed out 22 assists, while Poorman provided five. Nickell led the charge in digs with 25, followed by Gullett and Kaylee Jones with 13 each. Jones was 23-for-24 in serve receive.
On Sept. 20, the Lady Eagles fell 3-1 to Northwest (16-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-25).
After being two sets down, the Lady Eagles found a way to rally and win the third before ultimately being defeated in the fourth set.
Clark powered the net attack with 10 kills, followed by Fox and Nickell with six each. Fox and Audrey Nolen also had one block each. Fox also served up three aces in a 16-for-18 effort.
Gullett also had three aces, going 11-for-14. Gullett handed out 25 assists and led the way in digs with 15. Nickell added 14 digs, while Kaylee Jones and Poorman had 11 each. Jones was 20-for-20 in serve receive, while Nickell was 28-of-31.
On Sept. 22, Eastern cruised to a 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-12).
Megan Nickell had the majority of the kills, producing 18. Clark followed with seven, Fox added three, Gullett and Kelsey Poorman had two each, and Madison Shuler added one.
Fox had a perfect serving effort, going 24-for-24 with five aces. Gullett was 16-for-18 with three aces, while Nickell was 13-for-14 with one ace.
Kaylee Jones led the way in digs with 13, followed by Nickell with 11, Gullett with 10, Lydia Park with nine, Poorman with six, Fox with three, and Shuler and Kelsey Helphenstine with two each.
Gullett handed out 25 assists, while Poorman added five, and Park and Clark had one each.
Nickell was 11-for-11 in serve receive.
On Sept. 27, Eastern was dealt a 3-0 loss (11-25, 19-25, 10-25) by the South Webster Lady Jeeps.
Gracie Fox had four kills, followed by Audrey Nolen and Madison Shuler with three each. Fox and Laken Gullett added one block each. Gullett also handed out 10 assists.
Kaylee Jones and Kelsey Helphenstine had 12 digs each. Gullett added 11, and Shuler provided seven. Jones was also 21-for-25 in serve receive, Lydia Park was 11-for-12 and Poorman was 10-for-12.
On Sept. 29, the Lady Eagles traveled to Valley and lost 3-0 (20-25, 14-25, 18-25).
On the net, Megan Nickell produced seven kills, followed by Madison Shuler with six and Gullett and Gracie Fox with four. Fox also had her team's only block in the match.
Fox served 12-for-12 with two aces. Gullett was 11-for-13 with two aces. Gullett provided 20 assists and also led the way in digs with 13. Park had nine digs, followed by Poorman with eight, and Helphenstine and Kaylee Jones with seven each. Helphenstine was 13-for-13 in serve receive.
Getting back on the winning side, Eastern picked up a 3-0 victory (25-20, 25-21, 25-19) at New Boston.
On the net, Madison Shuler led the way with 12 kills, followed by Fox with eight and Clark and Nickell with seven each. Clark also had a block and a perfect serving night, producing five aces in a 15-for-15 effort.
Poorman led the way in digs with 16, followed by Nickell with 14, Park with 12 and Gullett with 10.
Gullett handed out 31 assists, while Poorman and Audrey Nolen added one each. Nickell was perfect in serve receive, going 14-for-14. Me
On Oct. 5 at Portsmouth West, Eastern suffered a 3-0 defeat (5-25, 12-25, 14-25).
Megan Nickell provided six kills, followed by Shuler with three Fox with two and Jones with one. Laken Gullett handed out seven assists, while Audrey Nolen provided two.
Nickell also led the way in digs with nine, followed by Gullett with eight, Poorman and Kelsey Helphenstine with six each, Jones and Audrey Nolen with three each, Fox and Clark with two each, and Park and Shuler with one each.
Up next, Eastern will wrap up regular season play with a home match versus Wheelersburg Monday before traveling to Waverly Tuesday and then returning home to take on Minford Wednesday.
