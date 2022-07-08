After getting rained out on Wednesday, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers traveled to Mary Lou Patton Park in Chillicothe and defeated the Chillicothe Post 757 Colts by a score of 6-1.
That victory allowed the Shockers to remain perfect in South Central Ohio League play at 5-0. They improved their overall record to 13-10.
The Shockers scored the first three runs of the game, plating two in the top of the first inning and another in the top of the second.
The Colts countered with their only run in the bottom of the third. Waverly tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth inning and another in the sixth to cap the victory.
From the plate, Peyton Harris led the way in RBIs with three, finishing 2-4 with a double. Ben Nichols was 2-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Hunter Edwards had a 3-3 day, doubling and scoring a run. Roger Woodruff had a double as well, going 2-4 with a run and a stolen base.
Jase Hurd stole two bases while going 2-3 from the plate and scoring twice. Alex Boles also stole a base after working a walk. Weston Roop and Tra Swayne each had a single.
Alex Boles started on the mound and picked up the victory in five innings of work. He gave up one earned run on four hits, while striking out eight and walking four. Roger Woodruff followed with an inning of relief, giving up one hit. Then Ben Nichols pitched the final inning, giving up a hit and striking out two batters.
On Saturday, the Shockers will be back home at Piketon High School to host Hillsboro Post 129 at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.