BATAVIA, Ohio (August 27, 2019) — The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are gearing up for a Labor Day weekend tripleheader.
The three-day swing through Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia begins Friday, with the nation’s top dirt late model drivers battling for their share of over $180,000 in prize money.
Ponderosa Speedway, a 3/8-mile oval known as “Kentucky’s Baddest Bullring,” will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the 15th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial on Friday, August 30th. The event will include a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Competition on Friday night will also include Crate Late Models and Modifieds, each battling for $1,000-to-win.
The John Bradshaw Memorial was added to the Ponderosa Speedway schedule in 2003 as a tribute to the late John Bradshaw. Bradshaw had taken over the promotional helm at “The Pond” to begin the 2003 season, but tragically lost his life after promoting only a handful of events that season.
The action will continue on Saturday, August 31st when the tour ventures to Portsmouth Raceway Park for the Bob Miller Memorial — Presented by Pepsi. Bob Miller was a long-time and storied sponsor in dirt track racing. He did everything from helping launch the racing career of Eddie Carrier Jr., to a long-time partnership with Scott Bloomquist. Miller had a passion for racing unlike anyone else. Bob passed away in November 2014 at age 73, following a long-term illness.
The Bob Miller Memorial — Presented Pepsi will feature a complete show of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Saturday’s racing action at Portsmouth Raceway Park will also include Modifieds and Sport Modifieds.
The weekend will conclude on Sunday, September 1st at Tyler County Speedway. The 51st Annual Hillbilly Hundred — Presented by Arizona Sport Shirts, America’s oldest running dirt late model event, will be a complete program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The ground-pounding action includes: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event. The Ohio Valley Roofers Legend Car Series and Crate Late Models will also be in action on Sunday, September 1st.
Track and Event Information:
Ponderosa Speedway
Phone Number: (859) 854-6808
Location: 365 Phillips Lane, Junction City, KY 40440
Directions: US 127 to Junction City, turn on 300/W Shelby St (stop light), then .7 mile turn left on SR-37/White Oak Road, then 1.2 miles turn left on Phillips Lane, track is 0.4 mile on Left.
Website: www.ponderosaspeedway.net
Tire Rule for Ponderosa Speedway:
Left Rear/Fronts — Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350
Right Rear — Hoosier 03, LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.
*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.
Portsmouth Raceway Park
Phone Number: 740-354-3278
Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge
Website: www.portsraceway.com
Tire Rule for Portsmouth Raceway Park:
Left Rear/Fronts — Hoosier Rib 28.5 1300
Right Rear — Hoosier 01, 04
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.
Event Purse for Friday-Saturday: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000
Tyler County Speedway
Phone Number: 304-758-2660
Location: 1 Boreman School Road, Middlebourne, WV 26149
Directions: 3 miles south of Middlebourne, WV on SR 18
Website: www.tylercountyspeedwayonline.com
Tire Rule for Tyler County Speedway:
Left Rear/Fronts — Hoosier Rib 28.5 1300, 1425
Right Rear — Hoosier 01, 04
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.
*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.
Hillbilly 100 Event Purse: 1. $30,000, 2. $12,000, 3. $7,500, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,000, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,000, 9. $1,750, 10. $1,600, 11. $1,500, 12. $1,450, 13. $1,425, 14. $1,400, 15. $1,375, 16. $1,350, 17. $1,325, 18. $1,300, 19. $1,275, 20. $1,250, 21. $1,225, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200, 25. $1,200, 26. $1,200
