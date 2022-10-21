With a gritty effort the Piketon Redstreaks earned a win over the visiting Huntington Huntsmen Friday night. Piketon topped the Huntsmen 24-6 to conclude the regular season with a 6-4 record and look to make their third straight playoff appearance.

Huntington started the game receiving the opening kick. DJ Crocker then scored on a four yard touchdown run to give Huntington a 6-0 lead with 8:07 left in the first quarter.

