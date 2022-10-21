With a gritty effort the Piketon Redstreaks earned a win over the visiting Huntington Huntsmen Friday night. Piketon topped the Huntsmen 24-6 to conclude the regular season with a 6-4 record and look to make their third straight playoff appearance.
Huntington started the game receiving the opening kick. DJ Crocker then scored on a four yard touchdown run to give Huntington a 6-0 lead with 8:07 left in the first quarter.
Piketon answered quickly on the next drive as Buddy Wilson scored from a yard out. Alan Austin completed the two-point conversion, as Piketon took an 8-6 lead with 5:42 to go in the first quarter.
Piketon recovered a Huntington fumble on the next drive and drove deep into Huntsmen territory on the ensuing drive, but turned the ball over on downs. Wilson scored his second touchdown of the night on a 37-yard touchdown run, and after the two point conversion, Piketon took a 16-6 lead with 11:17 remaining in the first half. Both defenses battled the reminder of the half as Piketon took a 16-6 lead to the half.
Both teams traded a pair of possessions in the third quarter. With 5:07 left to play in the game, Alan Austin scored from 5 yards out to put the Redstreaks up 24-6 after Luke Gullion completed the conversion pass to Brent McGuire.
The Piketon defense then forced a turnover on downs and would take over with 3:55 left in the game. After picking up a couple of first downs on the ensuing drive, Piketon would go into victory formation and run out the clock, defeating the Huntsmen on Senior night.
According to joeeitel.com, Piketon will face off with Barnesville in its first roud playoff game Friday night. The official OHSAA playoff pairings will be announced Sunday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.