With the opportunity to hand the Unioto Shermans their first league basketball loss, the Piketon Redstreaks came up a few points short Friday night, falling 49-46.
However, the Streaks responded with a strong 59-36 win over the visiting Zane Trace Pioneers on Saturday. That victory saw Piketon move ahead of Zane Trace in the Scioto Valley Conference standings. Prior to the contest, the Pioneers had been ahead of the Redstreaks. Piketon stands at 12-5 overall and 6-4. The Pioneers drop to 5-8 overall and 4-4.
The Redstreaks will play back-to-back road games this weekend, traveling to Southeastern on Friday night before heading to Zane Trace for another battle with the Pioneers on Saturday evening.
Jan. 22 vs. Unioto
With defense continuing to be a strength for the Piketon Redstreaks, they gave themselves a chance to knock the visiting Unioto Shermans from the SVC unbeaten ranks Friday night.
But a strong second half by the visitors resulted in them keeping their SVC record perfect at 10-0 with the 49-46 win.
“In the second half and midway through the third quarter, we struggled to take care of the ball, and Unioto went on a run,” said Piketon coach Kyle Miller.
“We battled. They had a kid score 17 in the second half, who hasn’t played that large of a role all year. At the very least, we can say that we made someone beat us who we didn’t think was going to beat us. We have to be able to make plays down the stretch in those types of games that put us on the winning side of things.”
That player, DeSean Branson, scored 17 of his 19 in the second half to go along with four rebounds and five steals.
According to team statistics on SVC Sports Zone, the Shermans have been averaging 58 points per game on offense, while surrendering just 39.2 on defense. The Redstreaks surpassed that average on offense and held the Shermans below their average on defense. However, Unioto did the same to Piketon. The Redstreaks have been averaging 53.2 points per game on offense and 43.8 points per game on defense.
In the first half, Piketon’s defense kept the Shermans under single digits in both quarters. The first quarter saw the Redstreaks add 10 points with five of those coming from senior Shane Leedy. Levi Gullion connected on a three-pointer and Chris Chandler added a bucket. For Unioto, Isaac Little scored all nine of his team’s points. PHS was up 10-9 going to the second quarter.
Gullion led the charge for Piketon in the second quarter, producing six points. Chandler connected on a trifecta, while Tra Swayne added a bucket. Defensively, Piketon limited Unioto to six points. At the half, Piketon was up 21-15.
The second half saw the Redstreaks get Chandler going, as he produced seven of the 14 in the third quarter. Swayne, Sawyer Pendleton and Brody Fuller accounted for the rest. But the Shermans put up 18, trimming the PHS lead down to two, 35-33.
The final quarter saw the Shermans make their comeback, outscoring Piketon 15-11 with Unioto’s DeSean Branson scoring 10 of those points. Chandler scored five points for the Redstreaks, Fuller was 4-for-4 from the line, and Gullion produced a bucket. In the end, the Shermans prevailed 49-46.
For Piketon, Chandler produced 17 points, followed by Gullion with 11 points. Unioto was led by Branson with 19 points, followed by Little with 15 points.
UHS — 9 6 18 15 — 49
PHS — 10 11 14 11 — 46
PIKETON (46) — Levi Gullion 2 2 1-3 11, Shane Leedy 1 1 0-0 5, Brody Fuller 0 0 6-6 6, Tra Swayne 2 0 1-4 5, Sawyer Pendleton 1 0 0-0 2, Kydan Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Chris Chandler 3 3 2-2 17, TOTALS 9 6 9-15 46.
UNIOTO (49) — Cameron DeBord 2 0 0-2 4, Gunner Greenwalt 0 1 1-2 4, DeSean Branson 6 2 1-2 19, Isaac Little 1 2 7-8 15, Trayvion Galloway 1 0 0-1 2, Evan Park 1 1 0-0 5, Carter Markko 0 0 0-1 0, TOTALS 11 6 9-16 49.
Jan. 23 vs. Zane Trace
Piketon bounced from Friday’s loss back in a big way Saturday night, winning 59-36 over the visiting Zane Trace Pioneers.
The first half was closely contested before the Redstreaks used a dominant third quarter to take control.
“Zane Trace is a team that pushed Unioto for two games, and against Adena, it was a one-possession game with under two minutes to play. Fairland only won by 11 against Zane Trace,” said Piketon coach Kyle Miller after the game.
“We just told our guys that I don’t think we understand how good of a win that is, because I didn’t think we played well. I still can’t help but think we leave so many points out there that are must haves. You have the ball at the rim and it has to be a basket. Pulling from my memory bank from tonight, I can think of at least three baskets where we hesitated or didn’t finish because of contact.”
Defensively, Piketon helped force eight Pioneer turnovers during that opening quarter, but could only build a 9-3 lead during that stretch since Zane Trace was making it difficult for the Streaks to get to the rim. The Pioneers rallied for a 7-1 run, bringing the game to a 10-10 tie. Brody Fuller hit connected from long range for Piketon’s first field goal in a three-minute span. After Pioneer Kyle Stonerock tied it again with a three-point play, Redstreak Tra Swayne delivered a long three-pointer at the buzzer, putting PHS up by three, 16-13.
The Pioneers never took the lead again, although they kept it close in the second quarter. They scored first, cutting it to 16-15 before Chris Chandler connected on a triple from the corner to make the lead four. Then the Pioneers trimmed the margin to two twice more, making it 21-19 at the midpoint. Piketon began forcing turnovers again, leading to a bucket and a triple from Chandler for five points in a 6-0 run. Kydan Potts finished the burst with a free throw, making the score 27-19. The Pioneers had back-to-back buckets in the final minute following Piketon turnovers to cut the lead down to four again, 27-23.
The game only remained close briefly in the third quarter. The Pioneers started the scoring, cutting the lead to 27-25. The Redstreaks followed by surging into a double-digit lead with an 11-0 run. Chandler scored the first basket before Fuller cashed in on two Pioneer turnovers with a pair of free throws on one possession and a basket on the next. Gullion provided the next bucket before Potts took advantage of a wide open three-pointer, making the score 38-25.
The Pioneers cut the lead to single digits for a final time with a pair of baskets. Then the Redstreaks closed the quarter on a 12-3 run, opening a 50-32 lead. Scoring during that final stretch came from Fuller, Gullion, Sawyer Pendleton, Swayne and Shane Leedy.
Chandler, Leedy and Potts combined to score nine points for the Redstreaks in the final quarter. Defensively, Piketon limited Zane Trace to four points, completing the 59-36 win.
“Our ball movement was great. Any offense works if it is done with pace. I’m not talking about just up and down floor. I’m talking pace from spot to spot. We try to challenge our kids to never let the ball stop moving,” said Miller after the win. “If you are driving, you are going right away. If you are shooting, shoot it right away. If we are going to swing it, we need to swing it right away. Sometimes we have guys on different pages. That’s where we saw some of the turnovers. I though the movement was good. The pace was good. We were unselfish.”
Scoring-wise, Chandler finished with 20 points to lead the Redstreaks, adding three steals and two assists. Fuller contributed 12 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists. In all, seven different Redstreaks scored.
“Defensively, we only gave up 13 points in the second half. Our guys always battle and stay engaged defensively. I was pleased with that,” said Miller. “We work on finishing around the rim in different ways every practice. At some point, it is going to pay off. The offense will hopefully continue to click. I love the looks we are getting. We just need to finish. We are so close.”
Kyle Stonerock was the only Pioneer to reach double figures in scoring, finishing his night with 15. Nalin Robinson added six points.
ZTHS — 13 10 9 4 — 36
PHS — 16 11 23 9 — 59
ZANE TRACE (36) — Trey Miller 0 1 0-2 3, Carter Hill 1 0 0-0 2, Ben Nichols 1 1 0-0 5, Xzander Ream 1 1 0-0 5, Nalin Robinson 3 0 0-0 6, Kyle Stonerock 7 0 0-1 15, Trey Edler 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Jarrell 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Nelson 0 0 0-0 0, Austen Ison 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 3 0-3 36.
PIKETON (59) — Levi Gullion 2 0 0-0 4, Shane Leedy 2 0 1-2 5, Brody Fuller 3 1 3-3 12, Tra Swayne 2 1 1-2 8, Sawyer Pendleton 1 0 0-0 2, Kydan Potts 1 1 3-4 8, Chris Chandler 5 3 1-2 20, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Alex Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Gabe Lamerson 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 6 9-13 59.
