A pair of close games on back-to-back nights was the order of the weekend for the Eastern Eagles boys varsity basketball team.
On Friday, Dec. 9, the Eagles played their first Southern Ohio Conference Division II game of the year at Portsmouth West, falling 66-60.
The Eagles fell behind 15-12 in the opening quarter. EHS junior Jace White generated six of points to lead the charge for his team on the way to a 25-point night.
White produced eight of Eastern’s 18 in the second quarter. TJ Richards and Brewer Tomlison both chipped in with four, while Neil Leist added a bucket. At the half, the Eagles had moved ahead 30-27.
Both teams put up 11 points in the third quarter, allowing Eastern to stay ahead by three, 41-38.
Then the fourth quarter came and the scoring output greatly increased for both squads. But the Senators produced a game-high 28 points to move ahead. The Eagles generated 19 points, led by Neil Leist with eight points and White with seven points. But ultimately, the Eagles fell short 66-60.
Behind White’s 25 point night for the Eagles, Tomlison added 12 points and Neil Leist produced 11. Portsmouth West was led by Brayden Vernier, who came off the bench to score 17. Jeffrey Bishop added 14, Mitch Irwin had 13 and Ryan Sissel notched 10.
On Saturday, the Eagles traveled to Franklin Furnace to square off with the Green Bobcats, dropping another close contest by a score of 53-49.
The two teams fought to a 14-14 in the opening frame. Eastern’s Neil Leist led the way by scoring 10 of those points.
The second quarter saw the Eagles move ahead by outscoring the Bobcats 12-10. Leist powered the attack once again by having eight of those points. At the break, the Eagles led 26-24.
Coming out of the break, the Bobcats regained a one-point lead in the third quarter, putting up 13 points while holding the Eagles to 10. Tucker Leist connected on a pair of trifectas, while Neil Leist and Dylan Morton each had a bucket.
The Eagles put up 13 points in the final quarter, but fell short after being forced to put the Bobcats on the foul line, where they made 8-of-10 freebies to take the 53-49 win.
Eastern was led by Neil Leist, who produced 27 points. White and Tucker Leist added six points each. Green was led by Levi Sampson with 28 points. Gabe McBee followed with 12 points.
With the losses, Eastern dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SOC II. The Eagles traveled to Oak Hill Tuesday evening. Then on Friday, they will be back home for Hall of Fame Night and a battle against the visiting Wheelersburg Pirates.
