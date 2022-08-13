Members and family representatives of the Waverly High School 1993 golf team who were present for the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony gather for a group photo with their coach Tom Monroe. Team members included Tom Lewis, Ed Roberts, Doug Rapp, Jason Monroe, Larry Chandler, Jason Breitenbach and the late Judd Swindler, who was represented by his son Landon.
Members and family representatives of the Waverly High School 1993 golf team who were present for the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony gather for a group photo with their coach Tom Monroe. Team members included Tom Lewis, Ed Roberts, Doug Rapp, Jason Monroe, Larry Chandler, Jason Breitenbach and the late Judd Swindler, who was represented by his son Landon.
Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.
They started the season swinging for the sky, and ended up swinging their way all the way to nearly a state tournament championship.
The 1993 Waverly High School golf team proved to be one the greatest in Tiger history, finishing fourth in the state of Ohio after trailing by only one stroke after the first day of the two-day state tournament event.
They were young, they were talented, they were balanced, but maybe most of all, they were a joy a coach.
“They were great kids to coach, great chemistry, no jealousy and very supportive of one another,” commented the team’s coach, Tom Monroe, who spent nearly 20 years as head of the Waverly golf program.
“All of the guys could play and if one ever had a letdown, someone was there to fill the spot,” he added. “They were very balanced.”
That showed up in the Southern Ohio Conference play where Waverly dominated the Division I competition, finishing with a four-round team total of 459, a whopping 65 strokes over runner-up Northwest.
Judd Swindler, who was all-Ohio and the most consistent according to Monroe, tied with teammate Tom Lewis with a 114 SOC overall score, just two strokes ahead of Ed Roberts, the third Tiger on the SOC first team.
They were joined on the all-SOC second team by Doug Rapp and Jason Monroe, and those five were backed up by teammates Larry Chandler and Jason Breitenbach.
Monroe, who also coached the Waverly baseball team for 26 years, noted the team really learned to play golf on their own.
In their sophomore year, they moved to the new Dogwood Golf Course, which was built and owned by Don Gullion. Monroe credits Gullion with allowing the team members to play on the course and giving them pointers to help improve their game.
After the SOC title came the team’s journey to the state. It started in the district with a tight three-stroke win over Sheridan. Swindler led Waverly that day with a 76 followed by Lewis at 79.
The Tigers just survived the regional where the top four teams advanced to the state and Waverly tied Olentangy for third place, 11 strokes behind regional champion Bexley. Ed Roberts was top this day with a 78 with Swindler and Lewis both at 82.
But Waverly possibly saved the best for last in the 36 hole, two-day state tournament at the Ohio State University Course.
It was a great first day and after 18 holes, eventual state champion Kettering Alter had a score of 330 and the Tigers were one stroke behind at 331, before ending up in fourth place, edging out regional champion Bexley by one stroke.
Larry Chandler stepped up and led Waverly with a 167, Swindler was second with a score of 168 which included a 78 on day one, Lewis was at 173, Ed Roberts at 180 and Doug Rapp at 181.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.