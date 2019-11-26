#;Name;Position;Grade

00;Zavier Tilley;F;9

1;Reed Brewster;G;10

5;Colt Henderson;F;9

10;Dalton Risner;F;9

13;Drew Henderson;G;9

20;Chayton Hughes;G;11

22;Sean Kerns;G;10

23;Dylon Shelpman;G;10

24;Wyatt Grooms;F;10

25;Noah Whitt;G;10

30;Riley Beekman;G;11

31;Dakotah Carter;F;11

32;Gavin Myers;F;10

Junior Varsity Coach: Tyler Jimison

Assistant Coach: Jeremy McLeod

Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

Load comments