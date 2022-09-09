The Piketon Lady Redstreaks welcomed the Southeastern Lady Panthers Thursday night in an SVC volleyball tilt. It was a back and forth battle between the two teams but the Lady Redstreaks came up just short falling to the Lady Panthers 3-1 (18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17).

Piketon jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the opening set. The set would then go back and forth with nine ties. After being tied 14-14, Piketon used a 3-0 burst to take a 17-14 lead. They then pushed the lead to 21-16 forcing Southeastern to use their last timeout of the set. The Redstreaks then scored four of the next six points to take the opening set 25-18 and a 1-0 lead in the match.

