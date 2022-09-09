The Piketon Lady Redstreaks welcomed the Southeastern Lady Panthers Thursday night in an SVC volleyball tilt. It was a back and forth battle between the two teams but the Lady Redstreaks came up just short falling to the Lady Panthers 3-1 (18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17).
Piketon jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the opening set. The set would then go back and forth with nine ties. After being tied 14-14, Piketon used a 3-0 burst to take a 17-14 lead. They then pushed the lead to 21-16 forcing Southeastern to use their last timeout of the set. The Redstreaks then scored four of the next six points to take the opening set 25-18 and a 1-0 lead in the match.
Just like the first set, the second set started out back and forth with ties at 2 and 5. Southeastern then used a 7-2 run to take a 12-7 lead midway through the set. Southeastern then pushed the lead to 15-9. After back-to-back aces by Camryn Campbell, the Redstreaks used a 6-1 scoring burst to get within 16-15. Piketon then tied the set at 16-16. The Panthers would then take the lead 22-18. The Redstreaks would get within 24-22 but the Panthers evened the match 1-1 taking the second set 25-22.
Southeastern jumped out to an early 10-2 lead in the third set. Piketon then cut the lead to 12-5 before they used a 5-0 run gaining momentum to get within 15-11. Southeastern then pushed the lead back out to 18-12, but Piketon would use a 6-2 scoring burst to get within 20-18. Southeastern took the third set 25-21 and a 2-1 match lead.
The fourth set would have early ties at 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7. The Panthers then used a 6-0 run to take a 13-7 lead. Piketon then climbed back within three points in the set 19-16, forcing Southeastern to call a timeout. However the Redstreaks' comeback bid would fall just short as the Panthers took the set 25-17 and the match 3-1.
Statistically Jazzlyn Lamerson led the Redstreaks with 19 kills, 13 digs and an ace. Kennedy Jenkins finished with 12 kills and 2 digs, while Olivia Farmer had 3 kills and 3 blocks. Camryn Campbell had a kill, 8 digs and 3 aces. Addi Johnson finished her evening with 10 digs. Ali Taylor had 14 digs and 5 kills, and Zoey Fuchs had 2 aces. Laken Pederson finished with 3 kills and 3 digs.
The Redstreaks will be back in action on Monday hosting Wellston.
