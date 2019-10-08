Post-season paths have been set for the Southeast District’s varsity volleyball and soccer programs.
Locally, the Western Lady Indians were the highest-seeded team, receiving the second-seed in the Division IV volleyball bracket. The following story includes sections for volleyball, girls soccer and boys soccer.
VOLLEYBALL
For the Southeast District, top seeds were awarded to Sheridan (17-1) and Vinton County (17-1) in Division II; Adena (12-7), Westfall (15-2) and Wheelersburg (16-0) in Division III; and South Webster (13-5) and Notre Dame (16-3) in Division IV.
In Division IV, the Western Lady Indians (12-5) were awarded the second seed in the West sectional, earning a first-round bye. The seventh-seeded Eastern Lady Eagles (5-14) and the 10th-seeded Sciotoville East Lady Tartans (1-14) will square off on Monday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. to see which team will move on to face the Western Lady Indians on their home court on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. The winner of the Oct. 17 contest will head to the district tournament at Jackson on Wednesday, Oct. 23 for the second game of the night at approximately 7:30 p.m. The district final for that bracket is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. at JHS.
In Division II, the Waverly Lady Tigers (15-3) were seeded third overall and will start the sectional with a home contest against sixth-seeded Jackson on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. The winner of that sectional semifinal will advance to the sectional final to face the winner between second-seeded Gallia Academy (17-2) and the winner between seventh-seeded Athens (9-10) and 10th-seeded Meigs (3-16) on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. The district semifinal for that bracket is set for Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at Southeastern High School. The district final will also be played at Southeastern. That contest is set for Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.
In Division III, the ninth-seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks (2-16) will begin on the road, playing at eighth-seeded Valley (5-11) on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. The winner of that contest will advance to face the top-seeded Adena Lady Warriors (12-7) on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. The district semifinal for that bracket is set for Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at Waverly High School. The district final will be played on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. at WHS.
GIRLS SOCCER
In the Southeast District, top seeds were awarded to Fairfield Union (14-1-0) and Chillicothe (9-2-0) in Division II and North Adams (11-0-1) and Alexander (3-5-4) in Division III.
In Division II, the Waverly Lady Tigers (11-3-0) received the No. 3 seed and will begin the post-season at home in a Tuesday, Oct. 15 battle with the sixth-seeded Jackson Ironladies (6-4-2) at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to face the winner between second-seeded Warren (10-1-3) and seventh-seeded Gallia Academy (7-5) on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. The district semifinal for that bracket will be played at Logan High School on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. The district final is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at LHS.
In Division III, the 10th-seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks (1-11) will head to seventh-seeded Northwest (3-7-2) on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. to begin post-season play. The winner of that contest advances to second-seeeded Lynchburg-Clay (8-2-3) on Monday night, Oct. 14 for a 5 p.m. contest. The sectional final for that bracket is set for 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at location to be determined based on the winner of the finals. Both district games will be at Waverly. The district semifinal contest for the bracket is set for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. and the final will be played on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
In the Southeast District, top seeds were awarded to Marietta (11-0-1) and Miami Trace (9-4-0) in Division II and North Adams (11-2-1) and Wheelersburg (11-1) in Division III.
In Division II, the eighth-seeded Waverly Tigers (3-8-1) will start the post-season at home on Monday, Oct 14 and will face the ninth-seeded Chesapeake Panthers (2-8-2) at 5 p.m. The winner of that contest will travel to top-seeded Marietta (11-0-1) on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. The sectional final for that bracket is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. The district tournament will be played at Logan High School. That semifinal is set for Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. and the final will be Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.
In Division III, the 11th-seeded Piketon Redstreaks (1-4-1) will travel to sixth-seeded Eastern Brown (6-5-2) on Saturday, Oct. 12 for an 11 a.m. contest. The winner of that game will head to third-seeded Peebles (7-4-1) for the sectional final on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. The district round will be played at Waverly High School. The district semifinal is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m., followed by the final on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.
