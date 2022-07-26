Chillicothe Paints - July 22

The Chillicothe Paints celebrate their second straight walk-off victory over the Champion City Kings in the July 22 game at VA Memorial Stadium. Tim Orr delivered the winning RBI with a double to the right center field wall, scoring Kade Wroot.

 Photo by Cory Hall

The following sections include recaps of recent games played by the Chillicothe Paints. The Paints play in the Prospect League, a summer collegiate wood bat league. Home games are played at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.

Jul 22, 2022 — Paints Walk Off On Kings For Second Straight Night

