The following sections include recaps of recent games played by the Chillicothe Paints. The Paints play in the Prospect League, a summer collegiate wood bat league. Home games are played at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.
Jul 22, 2022 — Paints Walk Off On Kings For Second Straight Night
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, got a walk off double for a second night in a row against the Champion City Kings, taking a 7-6 win Friday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
Champion City (5-10, 14-30) got on the board in the top of the first with a leadoff double by Jayson Zmejkoski, followed by a single by Patrick Fultz and a groundout by Matt Mercer that scored Zmejkoski, giving the Kings a 1-0 lead. Fultz scored on a wild pitch with two outs, making it 2-0.
Pitching took over the game from the first inning to the fourth with neither team getting more than one hit in an inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, Tim Orr put Chillicothe on the board with a solo home run over the right-centerfield wall, cutting Champion City’s lead in half at 2-1.
The Kings would retaliate in the top of the fifth with a homerun of their own, this time a two-run shot by Mercer that extended their lead to 4-1.
The Paints (8-7, 29-17) loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning on two singles and a walk. Gianni Passarelli chipped away at the lead, slashing an RBI single into left, making the score 4-2. Brett Carson stepped up to the plate with one out and the bases still loaded and drove a single to right-field, scoring Anthony Steele and Jake Reifsnyder, tying the game at 4-4. Following a walk drawn by Kade Wroot, Orr grounded out to second, allowing Passerelli to score, giving Chillicothe its first lead of the game at 5-4.
Nick Lallathin replaced Chillicothe starter Gunnar Boehm in the top of the sixth, Boehm posted a line of five innings pitched, four earned runs, and one strikeout. After giving up a double and retiring two batters, Lallathin gave up a single to Gus Gregory that tied the game up at 5-5. This was followed by another RBI single, this time off the bat of Zmejkoski, giving Champion City a 6-5 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh with two runners in scoring position, Tim Orr lined out to second base, the throw back to second looking to double-off Kade Wroot went wide and into left field, allowing Carson to score, tying the game at six with two outs. Champion City was able to get out of the jam, as Evan Lorey threw Cameron Bowen out at home from right field to end the inning after a Hunter Klotz single.
Evan Wolf entered from the bullpen in the top of the ninth to relieve Lallathin after three innings, two earned runs, and three punchouts. Wolf struck out two and worked around an error, preserving the tie game.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Wroot reached base on an error by Zmejkoski at shortstop. Orr would then step to the plate and hit a double to the right-center wall, scoring Wroot from first to walk it off for Chillicothe.
Jul 23, 2022 — Paints Win Third Straight, Beat Mill Rats 5-3
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, used stellar pitching and double-digit hits to beat the Johnstown Mill Rats 5-3 Saturday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
Johnstown got on the board in the top of the third with a one-out, bases-clearing triple by Jake Casey, giving the Mill Rats an early 2-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the fourth, the Paints tied the game. After three walks in a row to start the inning, Hunter Klotz hit a single to right, scoring Kade Wroot and Tim Orr. Jake Reifsnyder followed with an RBI single of his own, giving the Paints a 3-2 lead, one they would not relinquish.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Paints would add to their lead on a single by Orr, scoring Owen Wilson and making the score 4-2 after five innings.
After 5 1/3 innings of work, Chillicothe starter Sebastian Escobar exited the game — he struck out nine, walked two, and gave up two runs. Anthony Steele came out of the bullpen in relief and sent the Mill Rats back scoreless.
The Paints added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth with a Nate Dorinsky single that scored Reifsnyder, extending the lead to 5-2.
In the top of the eighth, DJ Alexander led off the inning with a double, later scoring on a single by Randy Carlo IV and bringing the Mill Rats to within two at 5-3.
Evan Wolf struck out two batters in the ninth, giving the Chillicothe staff 15 on the night, earning his fourth save of the season and sending the Paints to their third win in a row.
Jul 24, 2022 — Mill Rats Shutout Paints 10-0
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Mill Rats ended their three-game losing streak by defeating the Chillicothe Paints 10-0 in eight innings during a Prospect League matchup on Sunday afternoon at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Mill Rats pitchers JD Greeley and Sean Furlong combined to throw the squad’s second shutout victory of the season, giving up just three total hits to avenge Saturday night’s loss to the Paints and move into a tie for first place with Chillicothe in the Ohio River Valley Division standings.
Greeley (2-0) tossed five innings, giving up two hits while walking three and striking out six to earn the victory. Furlong was awarded the save after throwing three relief frames. He allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out three.
Offensively, the Mill Rats pounded out 13 hits, with Jake Casey, Andrew Casey and Randy Carlo IV each tallying three apiece. Carlo IV hit a two-run home run and scored four times. Andrew Casey was a homer short of the cycle. Jake Casey doubled and drove in two runs.
Joe Capobianco and Sam Mast each also recorded two RBIs. DJ Alexander was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Johnstown opened the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a Mast RBI single. The Mill Rats then tallied a run in both the fourth and fifth innings before Carlo IV’s two-run home run in the sixth. The mercy rule was put into effect when Johnstown tallied three runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Brett Carson, Hunter Klotz and Owen Wilson each had a hit for the Paints.
July 25, 2022 — Paints Beat Mill Rats 9-2 In Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, used a five-run third inning to help beat the Mill Rats 9-2 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown Monday night.
Santrel Farmer led the game off with a single, stealing second and advancing to third on a passed ball and scoring on a groundout by Kade Wroot, giving the Paints an early 1-0 lead.
Johnstown (9-9, 21-28) tied the game up in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Lukas Torres, bringing home Joe Alcorn.
Chillicothe (10-8, 31-18) grabbed the lead back with a big third inning. Nate Dorinsky walked to leadoff the inning, advancing to second on a groundout by Jake Reifsnyder. Farmer hit a ground ball to short and Dorinsky beat the tag a third, putting runners on the corners. Brett Carson reached on a fielding error by the Mill Rats’ third baseman, loading the bases. After a strikeout for the second out, Tim Orr worked a walk, bringing home Dorinsky. Owen Wilson hit an infield single, scoring Farmer. A wild pitch brought home Carson. Cameron Bowen singled to left field, scoring Orr and Wilson, making it 6-1 Chillicothe.
Kade Wroot delivered a two-run double in the top of the fourth, scoring Reifsnyder, who walked to leadoff the inning, and making it 8-1.
Andrew Casey launched a solo home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the fourth, getting the Mill Rats one closer at 8-2.
Chillicothe got that run back in the fifth. Steele worked a leadoff walk, advancing to second on a passed ball. Dorinsky singled off the wall in left, moving Steele to third, Dorinsky was thrown out on the play trying for a double. Reifsnyder singled to left, scoring Steele and extending the Paints’ lead to 9-2, the eventual final.
Paints starter Isaac Danford (1-0) struck out 10 over five innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits. Nick Lallathin tossed three scoreless innings, surrendering five hits and striking out four. Carson pitched the ninth for the Paints, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
The meeting was the finale of the 16-game season series, with Chillicothe winning 14-2.
UP NEXT
After having a day off on Wednesday, July 26, the Paints returned to action at VA Memorial Stadium on Thursday, July 27 to take on the Champion City Kings. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. They will head to West Virginia Friday night for a road game with the Miners. Then the Paints return to VA Memorial Stadium on Saturday night to play the Miners again, starting at 7:05 p.m. On Sunday night at 6:05, the Paints will remain home and face the Terre Haute Rex.
