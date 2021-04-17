Waverly continues to roll on the tennis court, collecting three more victories to move into first place in Southern Ohio Conference action.
That puts the Tigers in the driver’s seat for their fourth straight SOC tennis title and 10th overall since Matt Morrison has been in the head coaching position. Other titles have come in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
On Monday, April 12, the Tigers recorded a 4-1 win at Minford.
In No. 1 singles, Penn Morrison won 6-1, 6-1 versus Sam Weihle.
“There were some good points. Sam is a senior and knows what he’s doing,” said Waverly coach Matt Morrison. “It was the first time all year Penn has lost a game. But Penn is very powerful and athletic out there. If you can’t handle the ball coming with speed and spin, he’s going to make it a long day for you.”
In No. 1 doubles, Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert teamed up to win 6-2, 6-1.
“Waylon and Caden started slowly, 0-2, and then went on a tear winning 12 out of the next 13 games,” said Morrison. “Caden didn’t lose serve all night, which is huge, and Waylon played the net well and lobbed in the right times. They stayed positive throughout, which helps.
In No. 2 doubles, the two seniors Jaxson Poe and Patrick Copple battled for a 6-3, 6-1 win against a solid team.
“Both of our guys served very well at big times and played the net well,” said Morrison. “They had a few games where we were down and served our way out of trouble, which was very nice to see.
Landon Shiland lost at No. 3 singles 6-7 (4-7), 1-6.
“He played hard and had his chances,” said Morrison. “Landon is learning as he goes.”
According to Morrison, the match of the night was Mark Stulley in No. 2 singles. He won 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 in a two-hours plus match.
“Mark won first set routinely and then had leads. But to Minford’s credit, the kid just hung around and got the second set,” said Morrison. “After that, Mark outlasted him physically to pull it out.”
When it was all said and done, the Tigers had passed a big test.
“That was toughest test we’ve had for a while. Minford is a solid team with athletic players,” said Morrison. “It was our first test of the year, and we passed. I’m proud of their effort tonight. We have guys who don’t like to lose. They are very competitive, and that’s what you want.”
With the win, Waverly improved to 4-0.
The Tigers went right back to work the next day, heading to Wheelersburg where they recorded another 4-1 win.
“Both teams came in undefeated, so we were ready,” said Coach Morrison. “The tough match with Minford (the night before) had us dialed in.
In No. 1 singles, Penn Morrison won 6-0, 6-0.
“Penn is dominating his opponents and looking to get back to state. It is unfortunate with COVID knocking us out last year,” said Morrison. “He’s also looking to win SOC Player of the Year for the second year in a row, as well as being the reigning district champion, too. It’s so nice to have that player who holds the top spot and doesn’t lose. It takes pressure off the rest of team.”
At No. 2, Mark Stulley won 6-1, 6-2.
“Mark is learning how it works on the fly. He is so athletic and quick. He’s a definite plus to the team, and we were excited when he joined,” said Morrison. “If he’d had that year last year to play, he’d be really good by now; but he’s learning and winning at the same time, so that’s all we can ask for. Mark is also very coachable and a quick learner.”
In No. 3 singles, Landon Shiland suffered the lone loss, falling 1-6, 0-6.
“Landon is learning as he goes, too,” said Morrison. “We don’t really have much experience as a whole. Landon is one of four new guys to the lineup, so he’s got it rough playing singles. But he’s improving, and that’s the name of the game.”
Penn Morrison, Waylon Lamerson and Patrick Copple are the three returning players with experience.
In No. 1 doubles, Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert won 6-2, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, Jaxson Poe and Patrick Copple won 6-2, 6-0.
“Mark, Waylon and Caden have played very competitive tennis at practices versus each other and made each other better. Caden and Waylon are playing solid doubles — serving well, playing aggressively at net, and working well together. By the end of season, they’ll be tough to beat in tournaments. They’re very coachable, too,” said Morrison.
“Jaxson and Patrick are holding down No. 2 doubles so far. It’s nice to have that No. 1 singles win and the No. 2 doubles. Then you just need one win somewhere in the middle to clinch the team win. It is nice having two seniors playing that (No. 2 doubles) spot. Patrick has four years of tennis experience. Jaxson is learning fast and is athletic, which makes it easier to learn, too.”
That win made the Tigers 5-0 overall and in the lead for the SOC crown.
On Thursday, they returned home to a chilly court and rolled over the visiting Portsmouth West Senators.
Penn Morrison dominated No. 1 singles again, 6-0, 6-0. Mark Stulley won at No. 2, 6-0, 6-1. Landon Shiland also picked up a victory, 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles, Caden Nibert and Waylon Lamerson won 6-0, 6-0, while Jaxson Poe and Patrick Copple won 6-1, 6-2.
That made the Tigers 6-0 overall. They will be back home Monday to face Logan Elm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.