“I always talk about Dabo Swinney (Clemson University football coach), and he said, 'The fun’s in winning.' So I don’t care if you win by one or win by fifty, the fun’s going to be in the win,” said Waverly head coach Chris Crabtree in his postgame comments Friday night after the Waverly Tigers triumphed over the visiting Portsmouth West Senators.
Waverly and Portsmouth West went neck-and-neck with each other at Raidiger Field on Friday night.
After the Senators tied the game at 28-28 with 11:53 to go in the game, Waverly scored 19 unanswered points as they defeated West 47-28 to open up SOC II play and start defending their league title from a year ago.
“We tell our kids that (they have a target on their backs), and they’re well aware that everyone is going to be gunning for you. They (Senators) are well coached and have some things they are building with a new coach. I think he’s off to a good start, and he has some good things going on down there,” said Crabtree.
The Senators began the game with the football at their own 28-yard line. They would then move the ball into Waverly territory with 7:00 left in the first quarter. On fourth-down-and-10, West quarterback Mitchell Irwin connected with Jeffery Bishop for a 28-yard score, as the Senators struck first taking a 7-0 lead with 6:44 to go in the opening quarter.
Waverly would start their first possession of the game at the 35. The Tigers then used a 6-play, 65-yard drive as Wade Futhey connected with Mark Stulley on 4th-and-9 for a 20-yard score to tie the game at 7-7 after Keagan Smith’s extra point with 4:46 to go in the first.
West then drove into Waverly territory on their next drive, but the Tigers forced their first turnover of the night, as Penn Morrison came away with an interception at the 8-yard line with 20 seconds left in the quarter.
Waverly then quickly moved the ball 35 yards to the 43-yard line before the quarter ended. With 10:40 left in the half, Wyatt Crabtree scampered into the end zone from 5 yards out to cap off a 92-yard drive, giving the Tigers a 14-7 lead.
Waverly forced a three-and-out on the next drive, but the West punter had to scramble due to a bad snap and was able to pick up the first down. A few plays later, Irwin scored on a 2-yard rush as the Senators tied the game 14-14 with 7:34 to go in the half.
After Waverly started their next drive at the 35, they then drove down to the 2-yard line. However, West was able to stop the Tigers on downs as they took over at the 2-yard line with 4:27 left in the quarter. The Waverly defense then held the Senators to just 5 yards on the next drive, forcing a punt.
The Tigers then took over at the West 37 with 2:26 left in the second quarter. The Tigers' drive would stall after West forced a turnover on downs. With 18 seconds left in the half, Irwin found Ashton Klaiber in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown as the Senators took a 21-14 lead.
Waverly would then answer quickly. Wade Futhey connected with Stulley for a gain of 35 yards and after a penalty the Tigers had the ball at the 15-yard line with 9 seconds left. Wade Futhey then connected with Will Futhey for a 10-yard score two plays later, as the Tigers tied the game 21-21 leading into halftime.
“We were expecting a heavy dose of runs from Ryan Sissell. They had a great game plan against us and went toe-to-toe and (the game) wasn’t quite what I expected in the first half. I knew it was going to be a battle,” mentioned Crabtree.
The Tigers started with the ball to begin the second half, but went three-and-out as the Senators took over at their own 41 with 10:59 in the third. Waverly then came up with an interception and regained possession taking over at the 40 with 9:47 in the third.
The Tigers turned the turnover into points, as Wade Futhey scored on an 8 yard touchdown run with 8:35 in the third giving them a 28-21 lead.
West would then take over at the 28 and slowly move the ball down the field. The Senators used the remaining 8:30 of the third quarter taking the ball down to the Waverly 2-yard line. The Senators then tied the game 28-28 with 11:53 left in the fourth, as Irwin scored from 2 yards out to cap off the 18-play drive.
The Tigers only needed 3 plays and 40 seconds to find the end zone on the next drive, as Futhey hit Stulley for a 28-yard score giving Waverly a 34-28 lead with 11:07 left in the game.
West then drove down to the Waverly 30 on the ensuing drive, but Jason McClellan intercepted Irwin for a third time and ran it back 80 yards for a touchdown, as Waverly took their largest lead of the night 40-28 with 8:13 to go in the game.
“That was key defensively. We did some really good things on first and second down, but they made some big plays on third down. So we were not as good as we needed to be on third down, but our guys came away with some big plays when they needed to,” said Crabtree.
Waverly forced a turnover on downs on the next Senator possession, but would have to punt on the ensuing offensive possession. Hudson Kelly then came up with a pick with 5:00 left in the game.
Three plays later, Stulley scored on a 34-yard touchdown run as Waverly took a 47-28 lead with 4:06 left to play in the game. The Tigers defense would then force another turnover on downs and take over with 2:27 left in the game. Waverly then lined up in victory formation, as they defeated the visiting Senators to improve to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the SOC.
Statistically, Wade Futhey was 14 for 23 passing for 292 yards and tossed 3 touchdowns. Stulley had 6 receptions for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Penn Morrison had 4 receptions for 102 yards. Will Futhey had 4 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. Stulley had 6 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown, while Wade Futhey had 8 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. JT Barnett carried the ball 11 times for 42 yards. Wyatt Crabtree also scored a rushing touchdown. Jason McClellan had 2 interceptions. Keagan Smith was 5-of-6 on extra points.
Waverly totaled 444 yards, while West had 415. The Senators had 26 first downs, while Waverly moved the chains 22 times. Waverly was penalized 9 times for 76 yards, and the Senators were penalized 5 times for 60 yards. West was 3-of-5 on fourth downs, and Waverly was 1-of-3. The Tigers won the turnover battle 4-0.
Waverly will be back in action next Friday night at Raidiger field, as they host the Valley Indians.
“Valley always gives us their best," said Crabtree. "It doesn't matter if we go down there or they come up here. They’ll be well coached and now we have to refocus, move on and keep getting better."
