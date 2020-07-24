Eastern 8U softball

The Eastern 8U girls softball team finished this season last weekend as state runner-ups in their class.

The team is made up of the following players and coaches:

Front row: Anni Hattle, Adrie Spradlin, Erin Shoemaker, Reese Jones, Evie Brown, Kami Pollard, bat girl Ally Shoemaker.

Middle row: Isabelle Beekman, Ellie Schneider, Brooke Baisden, Brea Bevins, Callie Radar, Brelynn Lawhorn.

Back row: coaches Ben Pollard, Tim Hattle, George Baisden, Harvey Bevins, Telena Bevins and Meagan Hattle.

