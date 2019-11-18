Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 258-2,387, 32 TDs; Hunter Ward 21-224, 3 TDs; Dawson Shoemaker 11-55; Jaxson Poe 10-29; Grayson Diener 1-8; Trey Brushart 2-7; Dakota Swepston 4-6; Savannah Johnson 3-3; Brady Anderson 2-3; Alex Boles 1-0.
Passing: Haydn’ Shanks 151-for-224 for 2,062 yards, 19 TDs, 3 INTs; Wade Futhey 16-for-35 for 113 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Will Futhey 58-1,128, 14 TDs; Phoenix Wolf 40-373, 1 TD; Penn Morrison 21-246, 3 TDs; Mark Stulley 21-176, 1 TD; Zeke Brown 17-146; Payton Shoemaker 7-74; Grayson Diener 1-30, 1 TD; Dawson Shoemaker 1-5.
Punt Returns: Payton Shoemaker 10-110; Will Futhey 1-16; Mark Stulley 1-6; Grayson Diener 1-3.
Kickoff Returns: Payton Shoemaker 15-345, Grayson Diener 12-213, Zeke Brown 3-19, Mark Stulley 1-19, Dakota Swepston 1-11, Alex Boles 1-10, Will Futhey 1-5, Phoenix Wolf 1-0.
Fumble Returns: Mark Stulley 1-TD.
Punting (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 20-662 for an average of 33.1 yards per punt with a long of 51 yards, 1 fair catch, and 4 inside the 20; Payton Shoemaker 1-for-43 inside the 20.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 70-3,912 for an average of 55.9 yards per kick with 43 touchbacks.
Tackles: Zeke Brown 79, J.T. Barnett 63, Wyatt Crabtree 60, Payton Shoemaker 45.5, Dakota Swepston 54.5, Will Futhey 49.5, Mark Stulley 42.5, Penn Morrison 29.5, Jaxson Poe 23, Grayson Diener 19, Dawson Shoemaker 17, Cai Marquez 14.5, Spencer Pollard 12, Kenny Cydrus 12, Michael Davis 12, Ty Evans 11.5, Anthony Wagner 9.5, Whyatt Ward 8.5, Brandon McGuin 7.5, Hunter Ward 7.5, Phoenix Wolf 2, Alex Boles 2, Caden Arrowood 1, Trey Brushart 1, Jake Taylor 1, Dylan Smith 1, Peyton Harris 1, Andrew Welch 0.5, Brady Anderson 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 17-74, Zeke Brown 13.5-41,Wyatt Crabtree 10-35, Jaxson Poe 9.5-41, Dakota Swepston 8.5-25, Payton Shoemaker 4.5-13, Dawson Shoemaker 4-12, Spencer Pollard 4-10, Mark Stulley 3.5-19, Anthony Wagner 3-15, Kenny Cydrus 2.5-11, Whyatt Ward 2.5-5, Brandon McGuin 2-5, Hunter Ward 1.5-10, Penn Morrison 0.5-8, Cai Marquez 0.5-3, Dylan Smith 0.5-1, Brady Anderson 0.5-0.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): J.T. Barnett 5-44, Wyatt Crabtree 2-13, Anthony Wagner 2-10, Jaxson Poe 1.5-6, Zeke Brown 1-10, Kenny Cydrus 1.5-10, Dakota Swepston 1-9, Brandon McGuin 1-2, Dawson Shoemaker 0.5-4, Hunter Ward 0.5-3.
Blocked Kicks: Dakota Swepston 1, Wyatt Crabtree 1.
Forced Fumbles: Penn Morrison 1, Dakota Swepston 1, Spencer Pollard 1, Zeke Brown 1.
Fumble Recoveries: J.T. Barnett 2, Mark Stulley 2 - 1 for TD, Whyatt Ward 2, Spencer Pollard 1, Phoenix Wolf 1, Dakota Swepston 1.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Payton Shoemaker 5-101, 2 TDs; Penn Morrison 4-23; Will Futhey 2-23; Zeke Brown 3-94; Mark Stulley 1-45.
Pass deflections: Payton Shoemaker 6, Penn Morrison 5, Mark Stulley 4, Will Futhey 2, J.T. Barnett 1, Wyatt Crabtree 1, Zeke Brown 1, Grayson Diener 1, Cai Marquez 1.
Safeties: Jaxson Poe 1.
Scoring: Payton Shoemaker — 34 TDs and 3 conversion rushes for 210 points; Will Futhey — 14 TDs for 84 points; Grayson Diener — 1 TD, 4 FGs, and 46 point-after kicks for 64 points; Penn Morrison — 3 TDs for 18 points; Hunter Ward — 3 TDs for 18 points; Mark Stulley — 2 TDs for 12 points; Phoenix Wolf — 1 TD for 6 points; Jaxson Poe — 1 safety for 2 points.
