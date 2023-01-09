Despite hitting eight triples and a 20-point effort from Kenzi Ferneau, the Western Lady Indians fell to the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings 64-42 in a hard fought battle on Saturday.

The first quarter was a game of runs with both teams shifting momentum. Symmes Valley scored the game's first eight points to take an early 8-0 lead with 6:05 to play in the first. After back-to-back buckets by Ferneau and a triple by Alicia Francis, the Indians used a 7-0 run with 4:25 left in the opening quarter to get within 8-7. The Indians then took the lead 13-8 but the Vikings ended the quarter on a 12-2 run as they would lead 20-15 after the first.


