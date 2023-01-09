Despite hitting eight triples and a 20-point effort from Kenzi Ferneau, the Western Lady Indians fell to the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings 64-42 in a hard fought battle on Saturday.
The first quarter was a game of runs with both teams shifting momentum. Symmes Valley scored the game's first eight points to take an early 8-0 lead with 6:05 to play in the first. After back-to-back buckets by Ferneau and a triple by Alicia Francis, the Indians used a 7-0 run with 4:25 left in the opening quarter to get within 8-7. The Indians then took the lead 13-8 but the Vikings ended the quarter on a 12-2 run as they would lead 20-15 after the first.
Symmes Valley led 25-19 with 2:19 left in the second quarter and would extend their lead to 33-22 at the half.
Jordyn Rittenhouse hit a triple early in the third quarter to cut the Vikings' lead to single digits 33-25. Symmes Valley then went back up by double digits but Rittenhouse kept the Indians within striking distance after connecting on a pair of threes and a two-point bucket with 2:02 left in the third as they trailed 46-35. Symmes Valley led 51-37 after the third quarter.
Western continued to battle valiantly in the final quarter but would fall short 64-42. Along with Ferneau’s 20 points, she also had three steals. Alicia Francis scored eight points along with three rebounds and four assists. Jordyn Rittenhouse connected on three trifectas, scoring 11 points. Breleigh Tackett had three points and Kerrigan Marhoover had six rebounds and four steals.
The Lady Indians were 13-45 from the field and 8-16 from the line. Western finished with 25 rebounds, 10 steals and had 8 assists.
Western will look to bounce back Monday as they travel to Notre Dame and face the Titans.
