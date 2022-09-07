Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
WAVERLY vs. UNIOTO — L48-27
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Jase Hurd 33-148, 2 TDs; Creed Smith 4-29; Quinton Hurd 6-16; Peyton Harris 5-15.
Passing: Mason Kell 19-for-37 for 262 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Hudson Kelly 6-115, 1 TD; Wyatt Crabtree 4-44, 1 TD; Mason Pollard 4-36; Jase Hurd 3-66; Peyton Harris 1-5; Mason Sparks 1-(-4).
Punting: Quinton Hurd 1-for-42.
Kickoffs: Hunter Hauck 5-for-205 for an average of 41 yards per kick.
Tackles: Peyton Harris 9, Wyatt Crabtree 7.5, Hudson Kelly 5, Legend Clifford 5, Carson Peters 4, Jase Hurd 4, Hunter Hauck 4, Brock Adams 2.5, Mason Pollard 2, Caden Arrowood 2, Logan Long 1.5, Devon McGuinn 1, William Madden 1, Nate Welsh 1, Cade Carroll 1, Jace Gecowets 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Legend Clifford 3-17; Peyton Harris 1.5-3; Logan Long 1-6; Jase Hurd 1-4; William Madden 1-3; Wyatt Crabtree 0.5-1.
Sacks: Legend Clifford 1-9; Logan Long 1-6.
Forced Fumbles: Logan Long 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Caden Arrowood 1.
Pass deflections: Cade Carroll 1, Carson Peters 1.
PIKETON vs. VALLEY — L21-14
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Buddy Wilson 23-216, 2 TDs; Alan Austin 15-28.
Passing: Alan Austin 8-for-17 for 62 yards.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Wayde Fout 4-42; Buddy Wilson 2-11; Levi Stanley 2-9.
Tackles: Zane Brownfield 11, Dylan Leeth 8, Levi Stanley 6, Nate Waddell 5, Caleb Osborne 5, Zack Hannah 4, Buddy Wilson 3, Nathan Shrum 2, Gabe Lamerson 2, DJ Rapp 2, Braydon Leeth 1, Tre Jenkins 1, Alan Austin 1, Alex Jenkins 1.
Tackles for loss: Zack Hannah 2, Zane Brownfield 1, Nate Waddell 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Caleb Osborne 1-10; Nate Waddell 1-5.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Gabe Lamerson 2, Nate Waddell 1, Caleb Osborne 1.
Pass Deflections: Braydon Leeth 2, DJ Rapp 1.
EASTERN vs. SOUTHEASTERN — L40-22
Rushing (No./Yds.): Landyn Reinsmith 18-104; Jace White 22-102, 2 TDs; Brewer Tomlison 1-5; Teagan Werner 2-3.
Passing: Jace White 3-for-8 for 66 yards, 2 INTs, 1 TD.
Receiving (No./Yds.): Tucker Leist 2-43, 1 TD; Christian Smith 1-23.
Tackles: Landyn Reinsmith 13, Teagan Werner 5, KJ Reinsmith 4, Charlie Martin 4, Braylon Lamerson 3, Wyatt 3, Jacob Johnson 3, Christian Smith 3, Wyatt Richardson 3, Jace White 1, Brewer Tomlison 1, Hunner Salisbury 1, Landon Cavinder.
Tackles for loss: KJ Reinsmith 2, Teagan Werner 1, Brewer Tomlison 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Teagan Werner 1.
