As the fall creeps near and the stadium lights turn on, it means ‘Football Friday Night’ is upon on us.
After a tough season that resulted in a 1-9 record for the Piketon Redstreaks, they look to focus and get better in the 2019 campaign.
“We just want to get better everyday and not let the disappointments from last year bring us down this year. Just focus and get better,” Redstreak head coach Tyler Gullion said.
The Redstreaks will suit up close to 50 players this fall with key returners such as Austin Henderson, Johnny Burton, Sammy Savage, Connor Galloway, Camren Loar, Brody Fuller, Easton Lansing and Logan Maynard. Scioto Valley Conference foes and other opponents of the Redstreaks will also see newcomers Chris Chandler, Levi Gullion, J.J.Tackett and Carter Williams.
“We have good numbers and have been working hard. We have some other guys out that we haven’t had — guys like Chris Chandler, J.J. Tackett, Carter Williams and a few others have come out, which helps. We’re pushing 50 (players); it’s a great group of young men for us.”
Although last season resulted in only one win, the Redstreaks come in rejuvenated and excited about the season as well as playing on a new turf field and a new renovated facility.
“Tremendous excitement couldn’t have come at a better time. It was a rough year last year and the worst we had around here in a long time. It’s rejuvenated us; it’s excitement in the air,” Gullion said.
For now the rivalry game between the Redstreaks and the Waverly Tigers will be put on hold as the Tigers picked up Athens, while the Redstreaks will take on South Point in week one hoping to gain some early confidence.
“Totally, it will boost confidence. I have a lot of respect for Coach Crabtree and all of them up there (in Waverly); it was just time to move on. We have South Point this year. It will be a good game down there with great facilities and a great coach, so it should be fun.”
Kickoff between the Redstreaks and the Pointers for the week one slate is Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. The Streaks will then open up at home in week two against the Golden Rockets of Wellston on the new turf field, located on the grounds of the new school inside of the track.
