It has been a tight race at the top of the Southern Ohio Conference Division I high school boys basketball standings.
After Ironton St. Joseph upset Portsmouth Notre Dame last week, the Western Indians made sure they were not going to fall victim to the same set of circumstances on Tuesday night, blasting past the hosting Flyers 60-24 in a road triumph.
Western senior Noah Whitt went off in the first half, scoring 23 of his 25 points in the first two quarters of play. In fact, Whitt could have outscored the Flyers by himself. He generated 12 of Western's 19 points during that first quarter, while Ironton St. Joseph managed just nine.
Whitt could have done the same in the second quarter, scoring 11 of Western's 24 points. Against the Western defense, the Flyers produced just three points.
Behind Whitt's outpouring of points, Kolten Miller, Kameron Janes, Drew Haggy and Chase Carter all added to the offense during the second quarter, as the Indians moved to a 43-12 advantage at the break.
The third quarter saw Western scored a balanced 12 points, as Brewster had two buckets, while Miller, Haggy, Whitt and Carter each had one. Western senior Sean Kerns scored all five of his team's points in the fourth quarter, as the Indians completed their 60-24 win.
Behind Whitt's 25 points, Miller followed with 10 points and Brewster added seven. With the victory, Western improved to 12-2 overall and 6-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
The Indians had another big league matchup ahead of them Friday night as they returned home to take on the Notre Dame Titans — one of the teams that was projected to be at the top of the league race during the pre-season. Notre Dame has now suffered three losses in league play, while Green, Western and New Boston all have two losses each. Symmes Valley remains at the top of the standings with one loss.
WHS - 19 24 12 5 - 60
ISJHS - 9 3 6 6 - 24
WESTERN (60) — Reed Brewster 2 1 0-0 7, Sean Kerns 1 1 0-0 5, Kameron Janes 2 0 0-0 4, Drew Haggy 2 0 1-2 5, Kolten Miller 4 0 2-4 10, Noah Whitt 10 1 2-2 25, Chase Carter 2 0 0-0 4, Gavin Myers 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Nic Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Dylon Shelpman 0 0 0-0 0, Zavier Tilley 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 23 3 5-8 60.
IRONTON ST. JOSEPH (24) — Kai Coleman 1 0 1-2 3, Wesley Neal 2 0 0-0 4, Michael Mahlmeister 0 0 1-2 1, Elijah Rowe 0 2 0-0 6, Arden DeBoard 2 0 0-0 4, Zachary Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Brown 2 0 0-0 4, Brady Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Rowe 0 0 0-0 0, Chucky McCloud 0 0 0-0 0, Eli Ford 0 0 0-0 0, Matthew Heighton 0 0 0-0 0, Darryn Harvey 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 2 2-4 24.
