For a project to be successful, community contributions can help to turn a dream into a reality.
After taking over the head baseball coaching job at Piketon in August 2018, Jonathan Teeters made his first request, asking the Scioto Valley Local School Board and administration for a monument to honor the late Zach Farmer’s memory. That monument was unveiled for the opener of the 2019 baseball season. The 2020 baseball season was canceled due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop improvements from progressing.
By the time the 2021 baseball season is set to begin, Teeters is hopeful that the new and improved backstop will be complete. It will have a block foundation with poles inserted and a mesh/nylon netting, which will allow fans to watch the game without looking through a chain link fence.
To help the project move along, the Piketon baseball program received a donation from First National Bank, Waverly.
“The Piketon High School baseball team, under the direction of Mr. Jonathan Teeters, is working hard to establish a premier baseball program for our district,” said Piketon Superintendent Wes Hairston.
“In working to establish his program, Coach Teeters has spent a great deal of time doing projects to upgrade the baseball facility. One of his current projects is to replace the existing backstop with a new and improved one. The First National Bank of Waverly has made a very generous donation to help Coach Teeters with the cost of the project. The First National Bank has worked extensively with our Treasurer, Megan Williams, to make this generous donation a reality. As we proceed with this project, we are pleased to partner with the First National Bank in making this process a success!”
Teeters was elated to receive the donation for the Piketon baseball program.
“To see this backstop goal of ours come full circle in the small amount of time we have been working on it is truly a blessing. It speaks volumes to the type of people in our area and the support we receive from the community,” said Teeters.
“We will be forever grateful to First National Bank. To President Lindsay Schrader, and Board Members Chris Hanners, Frederic Foill, Jr., Robert Foster, Thomas Parfitt, Elizabeth Lewis, Alan Fish, Tony Dixon, and Tommy Brewster, on behalf of Piketon Baseball and our entire district, we thank you.
“I would also like to thank our Superintendent Wes Hairston, Treasurer Megan Williams, and Board Members Brian Fuller, Jeff Cutler, Brandon Wooldridge, Cheryl Shaw and Wayne Smith, for their continued support of our program.”
First National Bank President Lindsay Schrader was glad that the bank could lend a hand with a financial contribution, saying, “The First National Bank is honored to invest in projects for our community that help foster the development of our youth through education and extra-curricular activities.”
