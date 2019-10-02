COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two all-session ticket options are now on sale for the 2019 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football state championship games, which will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Dec. 5-7.
A limited number of VIP parking passes will go on sale soon. Single-game tickets go on sale in late October.
The Stadium Club all-session ticket package includes access to the indoor club level during each game and outdoor premium cushioned seats. The Stadium Club package also includes complimentary admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame adjacent to the stadium. The Stadium Club packages are $140 each.
Also on sale are all-session general admission tickets, which do not include indoor access or complimentary Hall of Fame access. They sell for $85 each.
The all-session ticket packages are available at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets
Throughout the championship games, fans may choose from several parking options. A VIP parking pass will go on sale later in October through the Pro Football Hall of Fame ticket website. In addition, there will be $10 parking lots around Canton McKinley High School, which is on the south side of the stadium, and there is free parking in Stadium Park Lot, which is located just east of the stadium.
2019 OHSAA Football Finals All-Session Ticket Packages (costs include service charge and taxes)
· All-Session Stadium Club: $140 per person (7 games)
o Access to the Stadium Club: indoor, with food and drinks for purchase
o Free admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame all three days
· All-Session General Admission: $85 per person (7 games)
Parking Passes and Single Game Tickets – will go on sale at a later date. Check the football page at www.OHSAA.org for details.
Parking information for recreational vehicles will also be available soon. More information on the OHSAA football playoffs can be found at: www.ohsaa.org/sports/football
2019 Football State Championships Schedule
Thursday, Dec. 5, 7:00 PM – One Game (Division I, II, III or VI – game selection TBD)
Friday, Dec. 6, 10 AM, 3 PM, 8 PM – Three Games (Divisions I, II, III or VI – order TBD)
Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 AM, 3 PM, 8 PM – Three Games (Divisions IV, V and VII – order TBD)
The championship game time assignments for each division will be announced on the OHSAA’s Twitter account at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, following the state semifinal games each night. A press release will be sent on Sunday, Dec. 1.
2019 OHSAA Football Postseason Schedule
Saturday, November 2 – Regular-season ends
Sunday, November 3 – Final computer points and playoff qualifiers announced
Friday, November 8 – Regional Quarterfinals in Divisions I, II, III and VI
Saturday, November 9 – Regional Quarterfinals in Divisions IV, V and VII
Friday, November 15 – Regional Semifinals in Divisions I, II, III and VI
Saturday, November 16 – Regional Semifinals in Divisions IV, V and VII
Friday, November 22 – Regional Finals in Divisions I, II, III and VI
Saturday, November 23 – Regional Finals in Divisions IV, V and VII
Friday, November 29 – State Semifinals in Divisions I, II, III and VI
Saturday, November 30 – State Semifinals in Divisions IV, V and VII
State Championship Games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton (Dec. 5-7)
