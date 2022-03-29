Piketon opened up the 2022 baseball season at VA Memorial Stadium Monday night against the McClain Tigers. After being tied throughout the first five innings, McClain scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning, breaking the tie as the Redstreaks fell 6-2.
“Not an ideal way to start out the season when you come out on the losing side, but overall it was a pretty close game,” said Redstreak coach Jonathan Teeters. “The sixth inning we gave them five outs instead of the three we’re required to give, and that’s what happens when you give teams extra outs.”
The Tigers singled with two outs in the top of the first inning, but Redstreaks catcher Tra Swayne ended the inning as he caught the runner trying to steal second. Piketon would go down in order in the bottom half of the first.
After McClain’s Issac Smith began the second with a lead off triple, the Tigers then took a 1-0 lead after a sacrifice fly out from Andrew Potts. Kydan Potts singled with two outs for the Redstreaks in the bottom of the inning but a fly out would end the inning.
McClain singled and reached on a fielder’s choice in the top of the third inning. Carter Willams reached on an error, and stole second base to begin the bottom of the third inning. Piketon then tied the game 1-1 after Willams scored on an error. McClain went down in order while Christian Horn beat out an infield single for the Redstreaks in the fourth.
In the fifth McClain singled with 2 outs. The Redstreaks then commited a throwing error, but tagged out the runner trying to advance to second for the third out. Levi Gullion led off the bottom half of the inning with a single and steal to get into scoring position. Gullion then advanced to third on a groundout from Johnny Burton but was left stranded.
McClain took a 2-1 lead on a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth. They then took a 3-1 lead after a throwing error. The Tigers would add two more runs after a balk and base hit to take a 5-1 lead. Piketon would go down in order in the bottom half.
McClain scored on a one-out single in the top of the seventh, taking a 6-1 lead. Carter Williams tripled with an out in the bottom half of the seventh. He then scored on an RBI groundout by Levi Gullion for the Redstreaks’ final run of the night, as they fell 6-2.
“Our two through four was 0-for-12 (at the plate). Anytime our two through four goes 0-12, you’re not going to win many games, but credit to McClain and the Hice kid. He kept us off balance and threw a lot of strikes,” mentioned Teeters.
Statistically, Johnny Burton was 1-4 with a stolen base. Carter Willams was 1-3 with a triple, stolen base and scored two runs. Kydan Potts and Christian Horn both singled, going 1-3. Levi Gullion collected an RBI. Seth Weller, Issac Smith and Kaden Penwell were 2-4 for the Tigers. Piketon had four hits, while McClain had nine.
Roger Woodruff started on the bump for the Redstreaks tossing 5-2/3 innings, facing 24 batters. He gave up 5 hits and had a pair of strikeouts and threw 88 pitches.
“Woody (Roger Woodruff) kept us in it ... the first game of the year in 30 degrees (outside temperature), that’s all you can ask for,” said Teeters.
Johnny Burton threw 1-1/3 innings, collecting a strikeout. Haydon Hice pitched all seven innings for the Tigers, earning the win.
After a trip to Oak Hill on Tuesday Piketon is back in action on Wednesday and Thursday as the Streaks travel to Portsmouth and Wellston.
