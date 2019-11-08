Scioto Valley Conference All-League Football Team 2019-2020
Southeastern: Lane Ruby (Sr) — Offensive Back of the Year, Alan Mead (Sr) -Offensive Lineman of the Year, Mikey Nusser (Jr), Tanner Chenault (Sr), Nathan Howard (Jr), Dalton Thurston (Sr).
Paint Valley: Iann Cockrell (Sr), Brayden Ison (Sr), Lane Mettler (Sr), Dane Miller (Sr), Cordell Grubb (So) — Punter of the Year, Cruz McFadden (Sr) — Special Teams Player of the Year.
Adena: Preston Sykes (Jr) — Defensive Back of the Year, Eric Hurtt (Jr) — Defensive Lineman of the Year, Nate Throckmorton (Jr)
Unioto: Tim Diamond (Sr), Jamarcus Carroll (Sr), Isaac Little (Jr).
Piketon: Austin Henderson (Sr), Sammy Savage (Sr), Jorge Lledias del Rio (Sr) — Co-Kicker of the Year
Westfall: Chanston Moll (Sr), Josey Kelly (Jr).
Huntington: Seth Beeler (Sr).
Zane Trace: Cougar Stauffer (Sr), Christian Fetters (Sr) — Co-Kicker of the Year
League Champions: Southeastern (7-0)
Coach of the Year: Evan Gallaugher (Southeastern)
Reserve Tri-Champions: Adena/PaintValley/Unioto
Junior High Champions: Zane Trace
Honorable Mention: Adena’s Dalton Metzger, Max Willis, Will Rhinesmith, Logan Bennett; Huntington’s Dalton Haubeil, Seth McCloskey, Gage Leggett, Josten Koltes; Paint Valley’s John Alley, Nick Mills, Andrew Walker, Tramell Byrd; Piketon’s Levi Gullion, John Burton, Steve Salyer, Easton Lansing; Southeastern’s Jerran Ford, Aarick Hill, Jarrett McWhorter, Jared Sulphor; Unioto’s Logan Stanton, Carter Wisecup, Byrd Green, Chris Scaggs; Westfall’s Hayden Lemaster, Lucas Blackburn, Marcus Whaley, Josey Truman; Zane Trace’s Gabe Shanton, Lane Larson, Caden Frey, Collin Climer.
