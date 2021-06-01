In a season with plenty of unknowns, Piketon senior track and field athlete Sawyer Pendleton made himself well known in area sprint and jumping competitions.
Pendleton, a senior, made a change that very few could manage, switching over from primarily being a distance runner. The Redstreaks also had a new coach, Ian Montgomery, who was named head coach prior to the 2020 track season, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Being a distance guy in the past and not having track last year, we didn’t know what Sawyer could do,” said Montgomery. “We came into this season, and he said, ‘Coach, I’d like to try sprints and long jump and high jump.’ Well, not so much high jump, as I kind of forced that on to him. Sawyer did well in meets and placed for us in sprints and jumps.”
As for why he switched, Pendleton was discouraged with his distance running and interested in a new path.
“I wasn’t placing so well in distance races. I got to a point where I didn’t enjoy it anymore. So I wanted to change it up,” said Pendleton. “I still wanted to run though.”
Going from distance to sprints also forced Pendleton’s training routine to change.
“I went down to no mileage and began doing sprint workouts,” he explained.
Throughout the regular season, Pendleton competed in four events at nearly every meet and led the Redstreaks in points. He usually ran two sprint races and did both jumps.
“In every meet, Sawyer would score 20 points for us. Leadership-wise, he steps up. He is kind of shy, but he leads by example. He will go out and run and guys will just follow him,” said Montgomery. “He shows up every day and doesn’t complain about anything. Sawyer just comes and runs.
Pendleton trimmed his competition down to two events in the postseason, concentrating on the long jump and the 400-meter dash.
“The 400-meter dash and long jump were his two best events,” said Montgomery. “He is one of those guys who could do anything. He could run the 100, 200 and probably could have qualified in the 800 for the regional if he wanted to.”
Pendleton’s top event ended up being the 400-meter dash, even though he felt he was a better jumper.
“This year at practice, I was just wanting to try jumping. I jumped 19-feet, 7-inches in just a practice. I didn’t think it was real at first. I was thinking then I could be really good at this. Then in my first meet at Waverly, I jumped 20-feet, 7-inches. So I stuck with it,” said Pendleton.
“I focused more on long jump throughout the season, thinking I was going to get to state or at least place well in regionals. Then I ended up going out in districts (didn’t place in the top four to advance). My coach said now it was time to go to the state in the 400. I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know about that.’ So then, I was focusing on the 400. I’ve improved by at least two seconds in these past couple of meets.”
From running the 400-meter dash in 52.71 seconds to secure runner-up honors at the district, Pendleton shaved the time down to 52.05 in the preliminaries on Thursday, May 27, securing his spot in Saturday’s finals.
Although it is all new and different for Pendleton, he has been a top performer all season long.
“I get super nervous for these races now,” he said. “I try to strategize it because I never ran the 400. I think I am athletic enough to sprint fast.”
Although Pendleton fell two spots short of qualifying for state in the 400-meter dash in Saturday’s finals, he leaves an example for up-and-coming Redstreaks to follow.
“We are definitely going to miss Sawyer next year. We didn’t know sprints and field events would be his thing,” said Montgomery. “I’m glad we got to have a season with him this year. Not having a season last year really hurt everybody, but it hurt him, too. If Sawyer would have run the 400 last year, he could probably be running in the 51-second range this year.”
Looking forward, Montgomery has goals of making the Piketon track program stronger.
“We hope we can keep growing numbers. We started this year with 16 and got up to 23 a few weeks into the season. Hopefully next year we can get up to 25 or 30,” said Montgomery. “I preached that the more numbers we have the better we will be. We can put more guys in events and give other guys breaks in their events.”
