Competing against OHSAA Division I competition, especially in the Southwest District, isn't for the faint of heart.
However, Springboro's Kevin Schaaf has certainly proven that he is a talent that also loves competition.
The All-Greater Western Ohio Conference middle infielder and standout hitter is among the student-athletes that will be joining Shawnee State's baseball program beginning with the 2021 academic year after a successful recruiting process that will see Schaaf move from one blue uniform to another.
"Being able to continue playing baseball at the collegiate level is important to me," Schaaf said. "It means I get to keep doing what I love while furthering my education."
Playing arguably the toughest position on the defense during his junior season in 2019, Schaaf starred for Springboro, becoming a key cog in a program that won the GWOC's National West Division and advanced all the way to the OHSAA Division I Final Four before falling to Mentor in the state semifinals.
During the 2019 campaign, Schaaf proved to be tremendous, committing just one error at shortstop while hitting an outstanding .441 during his junior year. He recorded as many walks or hit-by-pitches (nine) as he did strikeouts. He also scored nine runs, drove in six RBI, and posted an outstanding slash line of .558/.500/1.058 -- all while finishing sixth in the conference in total batting average of players who appeared in at least 15 contests during the season. Springboro finished with a record of 26-7 overall, and was ranked among the top 400 baseball programs in the entire country regardless of classification.
In a classy gesture from the GWOC to honor all seniors, Schaaf was named as a First-Team All-GWOC honoree as part of honoring all seniors with first team accolades due to the cancellation of spring sports because of the concerns regarding COVID-19.
"It's tough to put into words what Springboro was like," Schaaf said. "It was a lot of fun. We had a great time and still got our work done. All of the coaches were great mentors, and have helped me become a better player and person which is something that I can't thank them enough for. The friendships and memories that I made there will last forever."
Along with his success at the high school level, Schaaf also starred over the summer, hitting .317 for the Home Field Elite travel ball program. He posted 19 hits, 17 walks, 12 RBI and 24 runs scored in 60 at-bats, went a perfect 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts, and collected a strong .950 .OPS from an offensive standpoint. Defensively, Schaaf posted 52 assists and 31 putouts for Home Field Elite as the program went 21-19-2 over the summer of 2019.
His successful stats lead to another successful recruiting evaluation and victory for Shawnee State assistant coach Casey Claflin. Claflin, who has taken on the bulk of recruiting for the program, has landed the vast majority of the class through his hard work. The charisma and energy that Claflin and head coach Phil Butler showed about the program as a whole, along with Shawnee's friendly campus size, made the decision to attend Shawnee State an easy one for Claflin.
"I was looking for a school that was of a smaller enrollment, and Shawnee State fit the profile," Schaaf said. "When I came down and met with (Casey) Claflin and (Phil) Butler, I really liked their energy and the way that they are building their baseball program. It felt like a family atmosphere, and I wanted to be a part of it. That's why I chose Shawnee State."
At SSU, the future business major's goals are simple on the surface: to earn a business degree and to perform at a high level on the baseball field. However, just as he worked to earn playing time inside two competitive programs at Springboro and Home Field Elite, Schaaf knows that he will have to work just as hard, if not more so, to establish the same baselines in order to develop and maintain a strong path as a student-athlete on the collegiate level.
"Academically, I want to earn my degree," Schaaf said. "Athletically, I want to perform at a high level."
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.
