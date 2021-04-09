The Waverly boys track team traveled to the RL Davisson Invitational Thursday night at Southeastern High School. The meet was cut short by thunderstorms, but surprisingly we brought home second place. We went in looking to gain experience, and ran extremely well. It also helped that this was one of five meets Alex Boles got to participate in (splitting time between baseball and track).
Leading the way was our 4x800-meter relay team of Ty Reisinger, Alex Stoller, Mitch Green, and Jack Monroe, who won in a time of 8:57.47. Alex Boles won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, his first attempts at these distances, outdoors, and in high school, 11.3 and 22.6, which was only 0.2 seconds off our school record of 22.4!
Our 4x200-meter relay team of Alex Stoller, Wyatt Crabtree, Aidan Kelley, and Cai Marquez brought home one of two second place finishes, running a 1:38.9. Alex picked up second in the 400-meter dash, getting nipped at the line, running a 51.96. I believe he’ll learn from this one!
The next place went to Ty in the 800-meter run. He got fourth in a strong run of 2:13.7. We look for this time to continue to come down as the season progresses. Alex Boles also jumped to fourth in the long jump going 19’6”.
Cai Marquez picked up two fifth place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles (18.46) and 300-meter (46.17) hurdles. He may have been thrown off a bit in the 110-meter, as they moved it up to the first race of the meet — something we’ve never experienced before.
Rounding out our places was our 4x100-meter relay team of Alex, Wyatt, Aidan, and Cai, who ran 47.83 for seventh place. Handoffs hampered them again. They all agreed on this. This time will come down as those adjustments are made.
All-in-all, we are very satisfied, as this was a 16 team field, and like stated earlier, went in looking for experience, but came out much higher than expected. A nice surprise!
We travel to Fairfield Union (outside of Lancaster) Saturday for their early morning invitational. We are also waiting to see if Alex brought home the meet medalist award (from Southeastern). We feel he should be in the running!
