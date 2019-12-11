Facing one of the Scioto Valley Conference favorites and the defending champion Unioto Lady Shermans on the road Tuesday night, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks suffered a 66-35 loss.
The Lady Redstreaks were able to keep pace with Unioto in the opening quarter by spreading the shots around. Kennedy Jenkins, Jazz Lamerson, Ally Ritchie and Savannah McNelly each hit from two-point range, while Ava Little provided a three-pointer. Unioto stayed two points ahead at the end of the quarter, 13-11.
In the second quarter, the Lady Shermans took off, outscoring Piketon 21-7. Jazz Lamerson had all seven points for the Lady Redstreaks. She had one field goal and went 5-of-6 from the line. At the half, the Lady Shermans led 34-18.
Lamerson added two more buckets for Piketon in the third quarter. Jenkins provided another, and McNelly split a pair of free throws. Unioto's scoring slowed, but the Lady Shermans still increased the lead, 44-25.
In the final quarter, Lamerson, Ritchie, Little, Bailey Vulgamore and Addison Johnson all added a bucket to complete the scoring for Piketon with 10 points as a team. Unioto put up 22, closing out the 66-35 win.
Lamerson was the lone Lady Redstreak to reach double figure scoring, providing 15 points. Ritchie and Jenkins each added four points. Emily Coleman led Unioto with 20 points, followed by Cree Stulley with 13 and Amber Cottrill with 10.
Piketon was set to play Huntington at home on Thursday night. Then the Lady Redstreaks will travel to Eastern on Saturday and then be back home to face Zane Trace Tuesday evening.
PHS;-;11;7;7;10;-;35
UHS;-;13;21;10;22;-;66
PIKETON (35) — Kennedy Jenkins 2 0 0-2 4, Jazz Lamerson 5 0 5-8 15, Ally Ritchie 2 0 0-0 4, Ava Little 1 1 0-0 5, Maddie Ritchie 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 1 0 0-0 2, Savannah McNelly 1 0 1-2 3, Taylor Wagner 0 0 0-2 0, Addison Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 13 1 6-14 35.
UNIOTO (66) — Kylie Paul 1 0 0-0 2, Hallie Pinkerton 0 1 0-0 3, Emily Coleman 4 3 304 29, Jerzi Paul 3 0 0-0 6, Amber Cottrill 4 0 2-3 10, Avery Miller 3 0 3-4 9, Cree Stulley 6 0 1-1 13, Alexis Miller 0 1 0-0 3, Paris Debord 0 0 0-0 0, Karlee Renner 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 21 5 9-12 66.
