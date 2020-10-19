The Piketon boys soccer team defeated the Fairland Dragons 4-2 on Friday night, Oct. 16 in the first round of the OHSAA Southeast District, Division III sectional.
At the end of regular time, the score was 1-1. The Piketon goal was awarded by an own goal from the Dragons in a clearance gone bad, and Fairland’s goal against Piketon came from a corner kick early in the match. After two, 15-minute periods of extra “golden goal” time, the score remained at 1-1, forcing both teams to go to the spot for penalty kicks.
Scoring at the mark for the Redstreaks were Piketon seniors Noah Nichols, Samuel Bartosek and Hyunwoo Yang. After scoring his PK (penalty kick), Noah Nichols went into the goal for the Redstreaks, saving an unheard of three of the four Fairland penalty kicks. The Redstreaks won the shootout 3-1.
The sectional win marked another first for the all boy Piketon Redstreak Soccer team in their young history.
The Redstreaks face off against an undefeated Wheelersburg team on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. at Wheelersburg High School.
