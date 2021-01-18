It was a challenging weekend for the Waverly Tigers, as they suffered back-to-back losses Friday and Saturday evening.
The Tigers lost to the visiting Portsmouth West Senators 58-57 on Friday night before dropping a double-overtime game to Heath, 53-47.
Waverly dropped to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play with the losses.
The Tigers returned to action Tuesday night at home to square off with South Webster. They will play Jackson in a non-league game Wednesday and travel to Bishop Ready Saturday.
Jan. 15 vs. P. West
If the Waverly Tigers want to get back into the battle for the Southern Ohio Conference Division II title, they will need some help from at least one other team in the conference.
The upset-minded Portsmouth West Senators came to town Friday night, riding a seven-game win streak, and used strong shooting from the foul line to nail down a 58-57 upset of the hosting Tigers. That puts Waverly two games behind league-leading Wheelersburg Pirates.
Waverly had a strong opening quarter against West, putting up 15 points without the Tigers’ leading scorer Trey Robertson producing a point. Senior Zeke Brown scored nine of those 15, starting with a three-point play, followed by three more buckets. Will Futhey added two baskets, while Phoenix Wolf had another, as the Tigers staked a 15-7 advantage.
The momentum swung in the second quarter, as the Senators showed their depth, using six different players to generate 21 points. Waverly was limited to 12 points. Robertson hit a three-pointer and a pair of free throws, Mark Stulley was 3-of-4 from the line, and Futhey and Wolf each a bucket. Waverly faced foul trouble, and at the break, the Tigers found themselves behind 28-27.
Regaining an advantage was hard work, but the Tigers fought ahead by outscoring the Senators 16-10 in the third quarter. Robertson scored seven to lead the charge, followed by Brown with four, Stulley with a trifecta, and Wolf with another basket. The Senators scored 10, led by Jesse Dixon with six of those points. Heading to the fourth quarter, Waverly was up 43-38.
It began to unravel for the Tigers in the fourth quarter, as they struggled to hit free throws. Still, Waverly was clinging to a 55-49 lead as time wound down. But the Senators outscored the Tigers 9-2 from there to secure the 58-57 win. Waverly scored 14 points in the final quarter, hitting just 7-of-18 from the charity stripe (38 percent). In contrast, the Senators generated 20 points, including a 10-of-12 performance from the line, securing the 58-57 win.
For West, Jesse Dixon came off the bench and finished as the leading scorer with 16 points, followed by starters Rodney Moore (13) and Luke Howard (10). For the game, West finished 22-of-35 from the line (62.8 percent).
Waverly was 13-of-28 from the line (46.4 percent). Robertson led the offense with 14 points, followed by Brown with 13. Stulley and Futhey each provided nine.
PWHS — 7 21 10 20 — 58
WHS — 15 12 16 14 — 57
WAVERLY (57) — Mark Stulley 0 1 6-9 9, Gage Wheeler 1 1 1-4 6, Trey Robertson 2 2 4-6 14, Will Futhey 4 0 1-5 9, Zeke Brown 6 0 1-3 13, Phoenix Wolf 3 0 0-1 6, Eli Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 4 13-28 57.
PORTSMOUTH WEST (58) — Ryan Sissel 0 0 0-2 0, Luke Howard 0 1 5-6 10, Jesse Dixon 2 1 9-15 16, Marion Phillips 2 0 2-3 6, Steven Sadler 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Coleman 3 0 3-4 9, Luke Bradford 2 0 0-0 4, Jacob Davis 0 0 0-2 2, Rodney Moore 5 0 3-3 13, TOTALS 14 2 22-35 58.
Jan. 16 vs. Heath
Although the Tigers suffered a second straight loss Saturday evening, they battled, fought and clawed to a double-overtime 53-47 loss with the Division II Heath Bulldogs.
The game, scheduled as a measuring stick for the Tigers, lived up to its billing as two defensive minded teams worked against each other for 40 minutes of court time.
Waverly played from behind throughout the game until the final quarter when the rally to force overtime began.
After the first quarter, Waverly was behind 13-8. Tiger senior Gage Wheeler had four points, while Mark Stulley and Trey Robertson each had a basket.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to seven points over Waverly by putting up 13 more in the second quarter. The Tigers produced 11, led by seven points from Robertson. Zeke Brown and Stulley each had a bucket.
The defenses continued to deny much scoring in the third quarter. Waverly had just six points with Robertson having two buckets and Will Futhey adding another. But the Tigers limited Heath to seven points, staying within eight, 33-25.
In the fourth quarter, the Tigers allowed just two points, which came from the foul line. Offensively, they rallied for 10 to force the overtime at 35-35. Futhey and Robertson each scored four, while Stulley had two. Free throw shooting continued to be a challenge for the Tigers, as they hit just 2-of-5.
Each team put up six points in the first overtime session, 41-41, to force a second overtime. Heath put the game away in those final four minutes, outscoring Waverly 12-6 to take the 53-47 win.
Combining the two overtime periods, Waverly was 2-of-7 from the line, while the Bulldogs hit 8-of-14. For the game, both teams shot around 44 percent from the charity stripe as Waverly hit 8-of-18, while the Heath connected on 12-of-27.
Robertson finished his night with 22 points, followed by Stulley with 10 points and Futhey with seven. For Heath, Reece Huber scored 21, followed by Brandon McLaughlin with 15 and Keylan Williams with 14.
HHS — 13 13 7 2 6 12 — 53
WHS — 8 11 6 10 6 6 — 47
HEATH (53) — J. Guy 0 0 0-4 0, P. Lees 1 0 0-0 2, R. Huber 5 2 5-7 21, B. McLaughlin 3 1 6-8 15, C. Bradley 0 0 0-0 0, N. Lamar 0 0 1-4 1, K. Williams 7 0 0-4 14, TOTALS 16 3 12-27 53.
WAVERLY (47) — Mark Stulley 5 0 0-2 10, Gage Wheeler 0 1 1-2 4, Trey Robertson 8 0 6-8 22, Will Futhey 3 0 1-6 7, Zeke Brown 2 0 0-0 4, Phoenix Wolf 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 1 8-18 47.
