After putting themselves in the driver’s seat last week with a win over arch-rival Wheelersburg last week, the Waverly Tigers kept their foot on the gas with a 42-6 win over the Minford Falcons. It was a win that improved the Tigers (5-0,4-0) and a step closer to an outright SOC II title, an opportunity in which they’ll have next week against Oak Hill.
“We talk to our kids about the importance of going out, and this is another week to be 1-0. Last week was a big win and something we’ll cherish. It was great, but we had to move on from that. This was a big one because they (Minford) always play Wheelersburg tough and they have the ability to go out and score with Lewis and Risner. So we knew we had to come out and play our best football,” said Waverly head coach Chris Crabtree.
Behind three passing touchdowns from Haydn’ Shanks and the Tiger defense forcing four first-half turnovers, the Tigers earned a 42-6 win over the Falcons.
After the Tiger defense forced a three-and-out to begin the game, the Tigers offense drove deep into Minford territory, but the drive stalled as the Tigers were stopped on fourth down. It was then Penn Morrison on the Tigers’ next defensive possession, who intercepted Minford quarterback Elijah Vogelsong- Lewis’s pass, giving the Tigers possession at the 23. On the very next play, Shanks hit Will Futhey to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 7:37 to go in the first.
Waverly then made it a 14-0 ballgame with 1:18 in the first when Peyton Harris scored from a yard out, capping off a 10-play, 80-yard drive. Waverly scored early in the second quarter with 10:24 to play, as Zeke Brown crossed the goal line on a three-yard rush, making it 21-0.
A few minutes later with Minford driving deep into Tiger territory threatening to score, Wyatt Crabtree caused a fumble, and Will Futhey picked it up for a scoop-and-score from 70 yards out that made it a 28-0 game with 7:38 left till the break.
On the next drive, Waverly stopped the Falcons on downs deep in Tiger territory. The next two drives both teams traded interceptions, with Waverly capitalizing on the Falcon turnover as Shanks found Brown for an 8-yard touchdown making it 35-0 with 2:22 to go in the half.
Waverly attempted to a field goal to put the Tigers up 38-0 at the break but was unsuccessful as the Tigers would take a 35-0 at the half.
“I thought our kids — both offensively and defensively — came out aggressive and really attacked from the get-go. We talked about being relentless and just make sure we execute on offense, get lined up, and make sure we complete our assignment. I thought we played a very sharp first half. I think we had four turnovers that we caused and one for a score. Offensively, our kids played really hard really well. We had a few more opportunities to score that we kind of left out there,” said Crabtree.
The final Waverly score of the night came at the 8:48 mark in the third quarter as Shanks threw his third touchdown of the night, hitting Brown for a 12-yard score. Minford avoided the shutout as they scored with 34.6 to go in the third making it 42-6, which would be the eventual final.
Statistically for the Tigers, Shanks threw for 271 yards on 19-of-28 passing with 3 touchdowns and an interception. Zeke Brown had 3 receptions for 28 yards, and added 2 touchdowns, and also a touchdown on the ground. Will Futhey caught 4 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Phoenix Wolf tallied 75 receiving yards. Jaxson Poe led the Tigers ground attack with 12 carries for 76 yards. Peyton Harris also added a touchdown on the ground.
Waverly gained 21 first downs compared to 15 for Minford. Waverly was penalized 3 times for 46 yards while the Falcons were penalized 4 for 37 yards. Waverly also outgained Minford 407-250.
Later this week the Tigers will find out their playoff seed, but the focus is on Friday night as they face Oak Hill looking to win the SOC title outright.
“It’s just another quality win for us to just keep building our confidence on what we’re doing. Next week is going to be a big one. We have to go get that one, and hopefully we can earn a league title that night.”
