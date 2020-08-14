Scholastic sports fans will have to wait a few more days before knowing the fate of the state’s decision, particularly on contact sports like football and soccer.
During the question and answer session with reporters during the state’s Thursday news conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine fielded a couple of questions regarding high school sports.
“We are going to have an announcement on Tuesday. The Lt. Governor (Jon Husted) and I are going to make an announcement about high school sports. We have been working with the Ohio High School Athletic Association to get it right, to provide guidelines to make it as safe as possible,” said DeWine.
“I have a great deal of confidence in the coaches who are out there. We are going to set up a phone call and talk with some of the coaches in the next few days. They really have the opportunity, not just in practice and not just in the game, to impress upon the athletes and their young men and women the importance of keeping the distance and being safe. It is also important what young people do when they are not playing, when they are home, and when they are out and about. We always look to our coaches for leadership. In the era of the pandemic, leadership in fighting the coronavirus is probably their most important job this year.”
When DeWine was questioned further about specifics, he replied, “This is a decision that is going to be made by parents, and this is a decision that is going to be made by schools. They will make those decisions. We are going to restrict the number of fans. We want the athletes to compete. We want the young people to have their seasons, but we want to do it as safely as possible.
“This will be a little disruptive for some people. We want to make sure the parents and people who mean a lot to that child have the opportunity to see them. The rest of us will have to hear about the game. It is about the kids. We are working out the details this weekend for everyone. We look forward to Tuesday. We will have it done this weekend we hope, and we will be able to announce more details on Tuesday.”
DeWine returned to talking about slowing the spread of the virus by following the best practices like hand washing/sanitizing and mask wearing.
“What goes on in the school and what goes on with the athletes is directly related to what goes on in the community if you want your son or daughter to play sports or have any other extracurricular activities like band, cheerleading, debate, speech or whatever goes along with school. All of these experiences are great experiences,” said DeWine.
“The ability of that school to stay open and for your school to play sports is directly dependent to what is going on in your community. We all need to be in this together. We want our kids to be able to have that experience. It won’t last unless we slow this coronavirus down. It is not just the red counties, but it is every county. We can control that by what we do.”
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Scioto Valley Conference also released a statement on its decision regarding fall sports at this time through SVC Secretary Dave Warne. Locally, this involves Piketon High School. The other SVC schools are Huntington, Zane Trace, Southeastern, Adena, Paint Valley, Unioto and Westfall.
The release read, “As of today (Aug. 12), there is a Testing Mandate (Covid-19) from the Ohio Department of Health. As long as this mandate is in place there will be no contact sports. For the SVC that means soccer and football.
“If the mandate is lifted, soccer will be played as scheduled. Football will play a modified schedule. League (football) games will begin Friday, Aug. 28. League games will continue through Friday, Oct. 2. These six league dates will determine the league championship. On Oct. 9, all SVC schools will be participating in the state playoffs. The seventh league game (Oct. 16) will be optional for schools to play or not.
“As circumstances change, adjustments may need to be made. As far as the other fall sports, the league will go on as scheduled.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.