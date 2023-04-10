Megan Nickell - Faith Thornsberry

Waverly junior Faith Thornsberry dives into a face first slide ahead of the throw to Eastern catcher Megan Nickell. Thornsberry beat the tag and extended the Tigers’ lead.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

In the first meeting of the year between Waverly and Eastern on the softball diamond, it took a come from behind effort for the Lady Tigers to get past the visiting Lady Eagles. After trailing for the first three innings Waverly came from behind with eight unanswered runs to take an 8-2 victory in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

“I’m appreciating every win we get,” Waverly coach Scott Hayes said. “Today we found a way to win. In the past three or four games, we found ways to lose. Some of that is attributed to our youth. It is very much a learning process. Sixteen of our 27 players are freshmen. Eight of those freshmen are on the varsity team.”


