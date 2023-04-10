In the first meeting of the year between Waverly and Eastern on the softball diamond, it took a come from behind effort for the Lady Tigers to get past the visiting Lady Eagles. After trailing for the first three innings Waverly came from behind with eight unanswered runs to take an 8-2 victory in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
“I’m appreciating every win we get,” Waverly coach Scott Hayes said. “Today we found a way to win. In the past three or four games, we found ways to lose. Some of that is attributed to our youth. It is very much a learning process. Sixteen of our 27 players are freshmen. Eight of those freshmen are on the varsity team.”
Starting the game, Eastern gained the initial lead after Megan Nickell led off the top of the first inning with a bunt single, stole second and scored on a groundout to right field from pitcher Hannah Felts, giving Eastern a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Eagles held that lead until the top of the third inning when they doubled it. Kelsey Helphenstine reached on an error to get EHS started. Madilen Day provided a sacrifice to move Helphenstine to second. Helphenstine went to third on an error and scored when Lydia Park grounded out, putting the Eagles up 2-0.
Eastern’s Sandy Conley led off with a single in the top of the fourth inning. Waverly pitcher Lexi Smith came back with a strikeout. Then the Lady Tigers turned double play to end the threat.
With that little bit of momentum, Waverly started to rally in the home half of the frame. First, Caris Risner reached on an infield single and went on to second on an error. Later, Risner scored on a groundout from Aubree Fraley, cutting the EHS lead to 2-1.
The Lady Tigers followed with their biggest inning of the game, plating six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jersey Osborne reached on a fly ball error to start it. Then Kendalynn Ficken doubled off the center field wall to send Osborne home and tie the game. Faith Thornsberry had the next base hit, giving Ficken the opportunity to score. Thornsberry stole second and went the rest of the way home when Smith singled to right field. Risner reached on an outfield error, allowing Smith to score. Risner made it to second on that play and scored on a deep fly ball from Montanna Leeth. The exclamation point to the inning came when Addi Hudnell homered over the left field fence, After the smoke had cleared, Waverly led 7-2.
Waverly tacked on its final run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Thornsberry reached on an error and scored on a single to right field from Smith, making the final score 8-2.
“One of the things we learned today is to not let games get away from us, even when we are not scoring or hitting. We’ve scored late in three different games. We are learning how to get hits and score runs when we get to the second and third time through the lineup,” Hayes said.
“We need to find ways to keep teams from getting big innings when we make mistakes, find ways to make pitches and hold them to one or two runs.”
From the plate, for Eastern, Megan Nickell went 1-2, stole a base and scored a run. Felts finished 2-3 with an RBI. Conley was also 2-3. Lydia Park had the other RBI.
Felts pitched six innings, giving up eight runs, only three earned, on nine hits, while striking out 10 and not giving up a walk.
“Early on, Hannah (Felts) had our number,” Hayes said. “She did a great job and struck us out 10 times. She kept us off balance with her off-speed stuff and was pitching a great game.”
Waverly’s freshman pitcher Lexi Smith helped her own cause from the plate by going 3-4 and collecting two RBIs. She started in the circle and picked up the win in five innings of work, giving up two runs, only one earned, on four hits, while striking out seven and walking none. Machelle Stewart worked the final two innings, gave up one hit and struck out three batters.
From the plate for the Lady Tigers, Hudnell was going 2-3 with a home run and an RBI. Ficken was 1-3 with a double and an RBI. Aubree Fraley had an RBI with a 1-3 effort. Faith Thornsberry was 1-4 with two stolen bases. Caris Risner was also 1-4.
Hayes feels the upward trend will continue for his Lady Tigers as they learn to play together.
“The girls had a nice little unplanned team only meeting, players only, where they talked about affirmation, staying positive and pulling together as a group,” Hayes said. “It would be easy to fracture. The upperclassmen are used to success. The freshmen are just trying to figure it out. Instead, the upperclassmen are trying to be mentors. We only have one senior who didn’t play last year. So, I have to give our juniors and sophomores credit. After a few days of it not going well instead of pointing fingers, they decided to try and unite everybody.”
Waverly will take on Minford at home on Wednesday evening and then remain home for a contest with Valley. Eastern will travel to Northwest on Friday and then return home to face Southern Saturday afternoon.
