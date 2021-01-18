The Waverly Lady Tiger wrestlers traveled to Mechanicsburg for the Heart of Ohio Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The varsity team placed fourth overall out of 33. The top four placers were: Chloe Lemaster — second; Savanna Johnson, Camille Tolliver, and Aiden Peoples — third.

The junior high team placed fourth out of 16. Abby Green placed first and Callie Farmer placed third.

“Great job ladies,” said their head coach Scott Green.

