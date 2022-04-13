FLORENCE, Ind. - The University of Rio Grande men's golf team posted an eighth-place finish in the River States Conference Championship, which concluded its three-day run on Tuesday at the Belterra Resort.
The RedStorm, who were in sixth place after each of the first two rounds, shot a 41-over par 325 over the final 18 holes and dropped two positions by finishing at 123-over par 975.
Midway University led from start to finish and captured its second straight league title by finishing at 46-over par 898.
The Eagles advance to the NAIA Men's Golf National Championship as the RSC's automatic team qualifier. The national tournament is scheduled for May 17-20, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
Indiana University East finished as the runner-up and Indiana University Kokomo placed third, maintaining their respective positions throughout the tourney.
IU East (+71, 923) and IU Kokomo (+84, 936) both had their best rounds on Tuesday shooting 300 and 301 on the final day, respectively.
Individually, Rio Grande was paced by junior Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH), who finished in a three-way tie for 21st place at 27-over par 240. He was tied for 11th after Sunday's opening round after shooting a 77.
Also competing for the RedStorm were junior Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH), who was part of a three-way tie for 26th place at 30-over 243; senior Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who was one of three players tied for 29th place at 31-over 244; sophomore Whit Byrd (Pomeroy, OH), who was among a trio tied for 34th place at 35-over par 248; and junior Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH), who tied for 46th place in the 59-golfer field at 54-over par 267.
All five of Midway's players finished tied for 12th or higher in the championship and all five earned All-River States Conference honors, with four on the All-RSC First Team.
Midway's Will Molen took medalist honors with a 5-over par total for the tournament. He led all 54 holes with rounds of 70-73-75 and posted a four-shot win over Indiana University East's Jake Miller.
Miller shot a final-round 70 to climb from fifth place to runner-up on the final leaderboard. With rounds of 75-77-70, Miller earned the RSC Men's Golfer of the Year honor, which was awarded to the best combined scoring in the RSC Fall Preview and at this week's RSC Championship.
Likewise, the All-RSC First & Second Team took into account the fall and spring events. Miller led the All-RSC First Team and was joined there by four players from Midway - Camron Turner, Hayes Mason, Molen and Logan Conn.
The All-RSC Second Team featured Elliott Smith (Midway), Harley Pugh (IU Kokomo), Noah Onyett (Oakland City), Andrew Granda (St. Mary-of-the-Woods), Kyle Cochran (IU East) and Nate Neal (Oakland City).
Midway's Mason, a freshman, was named as the league's Newcomer of the Year. He led all newcomers this year and finished tied for fourth overall this week with rounds of 77-74-75.
Midway head coach Otis Smith was named the Thomas Hackleroad RSC Men's Golf Coach of the Year. Smith is in his sixth year in charge of Eagles men's golf and his ninth year overall at the school also as the women's golf head coach.
Also named was the RSC Men's Golf Champions of Character Team. One member from each school was nominated by their coach for best displaying the five character values of the NAIA: respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.
Blakeman was Rio Grande's representative on the list.
Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action April 24-26 when it concludes its season at WVU Tech's Golden Bear Classic in Daniels, W.Va.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.