The following sections include recaps of recent games played by the Chillicothe Paints. The Paints play in the Prospect League, a summer collegiate wood bat league. Home games are played at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.
July 18, 2022 — Paints Lead Early, But Fall To Mill Rats 6-4
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, were unable to keep up with Johnstown's offense, losing to the Mill Rats 6-4 Monday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
Isaac Danford started on the mound for Chillicothe (5-6, 26-16) and struck out all three batters he faced in the top of the first. The Paints struck in the bottom of the first when two walks were followed by a three-run home run by Anthony Steele, giving Chillicothe an early 3-0 lead.
Johnstown (7-4, 19-23) would get their first hit and run of the game in the bottom of the second, where back-to-back hits by Sam Mast and Matt Santarelli produced a run, cutting the Chillicothe lead to 3-1.
Nick Lallathin entered to pitch for Chillicothe in the top of the fourth after Danford collected eight strikeouts, allowing only one earned run on two hits over three innings. Mast and Santarelli teamed up again to produce a run just like in the second, bringing the Mill Rats to within one at 3-2.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fifth, Johnstown took a 5-3 lead on a bases-clearing triple by Pete Capobianco, a sinking liner to left that Chillicothe outfielder Nate Dorinsky just missed with a diving effort.
After a few innings of both teams stranding runners, Johnstown would get another run in the top of the eighth on a single up the middle from Santarelli, his third RBI of the game, making the score 6-3.
After five innings of work by Lallathin, Logan Fisher would replace him out of the bullpen, pitching a scoreless top of the ninth. Owen Wilson led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and was brought around to score with two outs on a Ben Gbur single to left field, but it proved t be too little too late for Chillicothe, as they fell 6-4.
July 18, 2022 — Gunnar Boehm Named Prospect League Pitcher of the Week
Chillicothe pitcher Gunnar Boehm has been named Prospect League Pitcher of the Week after throwing a seven-inning no-hitter at West Virginia July 15.
Boehm didn't allow a baserunner until hitting the leadoff batter in the bottom of the seventh inning, the only Miner to reach base in the game. The right-handed pitcher from Tiffin University struck out eight on the night and needed just 70 pitches.
On the season, Boehm is 2-3 with a 3.19 ERA over 41 innings across seven starts. The Ellwood City, Pa. native has surrendered 15 earned runs on 30 hits, walking 16 and striking out 35. Boehm has allowed just one home run and owns a strikeout per nine ratio of 7.68.
Boehm joins Nick Lallathin and Justin Diefenbach as the third Chillicothe pitcher to earn the weekly honor.
July 19 — Paints Complete Comeback, Beat Kings 7-6 in 10 innings
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, tied the game in the ninth and took the lead in the tenth, beating Champion City 7-6 at Carleton Davidson Stadium Tuesday night.
The game started the same as the night before, with Anthony Steele hitting a three-run home run in the first inning, giving Chillicothe (6-6, 27-16) an early 3-0 lead.
Champion City (4-7, 13-27) battled back with a run in the first, and four runs on one hit - a three-run home run by Alex Ryan - in the third, taking the lead 5-3.
Steele collected his fourth RBI of the game on a two-out single in the top of the fifth, cutting the deficit to one at 5-4, but the Kings answered with a run in the bottom half, making it 6-4.
Owen Wilson walked with one out in the top of the seventh. On an infield hit by Kade Wroot, Wilson went to second and then third on the throw to first, drawing a throw to third that bounced away, allowing Wilson to score, bringing it back to a one-run game at 6-5.
In the top of the ninth, Tim Orr pinch hit for Nate Dorinsky, drawing a leadoff walk, advancing to second on a one-out single by Wilson and Brett Carson walked, loading the bases. Kade Wroot hit a deep fly ball to center field, Champion City outfielder Alex Ryan couldn't make the catch with a diving effort, allowing Orr to score from third, tying the game at 6-6, but Wilson was thrown out at the plate on a relay from Ryan to second baseman Jonah Sutton to catcher Joel Gardner.
In the tenth, Gbur and Mike Sprockett both singled to leadoff the innings, the latter a perfectly-placed bunt attempt. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third for Cameron Bowen, who hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field, scoring Gbur and giving the Paints a 7-6 lead.
Champion City got the leadoff man on the in the bottom of the tenth on an error and, after a strikeout, a walk made it runners at first and second for the Kings. Cam McAninch, who came in to pitch starting in the ninth, struck out Trey Carter and got Jayson Zmejkoski to flyout to right field, ending the game.
McAninch (1-0) earned his first win of the season after not allowing a run over the final two innings and surrendering just one walk and striking out four. The Paints trio of relied pitcher Todd Bangtson, Seth Evans and McAninch held the King scoreless for the final 5 1/3 innings.
July 21, 2022 — Game 1 — Kings Beat Up On Paints In Game One Of DH
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, struggled in a 10-3 loss in game one of a doubleheader Thursday night against the Champion City Kings at VA Memorial Stadium.
Champion City would come out swinging. After their first batter of the game struck out, they strung together four hits in a row, five in the inning, including a two-run double to give them the early 3-0 lead.
In the top of the second inning, the Kings scored two more on back-to-back singles by Matt Mercer and Edrick Padilla, respectively, taking the score to 5-0.
In the top of the fourth, Champion City scored two more runs on a double to the centerfield wall by Jonah Sutton, making it 7-0. This was followed with another single to right-center by Evan Lorey, that scored another run extending the lead to 8-0.
Chillicothe starting pitcher Gino Sabatine exited the game in the fourth after 3 2/3 innings of work. He gave up eight runs, striking out one, and walking three. Seth Evans replaced him out of the bullpen.
The Paints got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Tim Orr, on third from his leadoff triple, scored on a wild pitch, cutting the lead to 8-1. Chillicothe picked up another run on a Hunter Klotz groundout, scoring Kade Wroot, making it 8-2.
Champion City would keep the bats hot in the fifth, scoring a run on a double to the right-center wall by Mercer, taking their lead to 9-2. They would get another in the inning, this time on a bases-loaded walk by Lorey, extending the Kings' lead to 10-2.
To start the sixth inning, Logan Fisher came out of the bullpen to take over for Evans on the mound after 1 1/3 innings of work where he gave up two runs on two hits.
In the bottom half of the seventh inning, Chillicothe would pick up a run after back-to-back Orr and Wroot singles followed by a groundout by Anthony Steele that scored Orr cutting the deficit to 10-3, the eventual final.
July 19 — Game 2 — Paints Walk Off In Game Two, Split DH With Kings
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, fought back late to win game two of Thursday's doubleheader 4-3 over the Champion City Kings at VA Memorial Stadium.
Chillicothe (7-7, 28-17) starter Dawson Gabe kept Champion City (5-9, 15-29) quiet through the first two innings, posting five punchouts. In the top of the third inning however, the Kings would pick up a run on a sacrifice fly to center. On the play, after the run scored, Chillicothe threw out the trailing runner at third to end the inning with the Kings up 1-0.
A walk and back-to-back hits in the top of the fourth for Champion City scored another run giving them a 2-0 lead. This was followed up with a sacrifice fly to center, extending their lead to 3-0.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Paints would finally get on the board. After a single and a walk, Hunter Klotz singled to left, scoring Jake Reifsnyder and making the score 3-1. Cameron Bowen would follow this up with an RBI single of his own, scoring Tim Orr and making it 3-2. Nate Dorinsky then singled up the middle, scoring Klotz and tying the game 3-3. That's where the rally ended, with the bases loaded.
After 6 2/3 innings of work for Dawson Gabe, striking out nine and giving up three runs on five hits, Cal McAninch came out of the bullpen for relief and held the Kings scoreless.
In the bottom of the seventh, Orr walked, scoring from first base on a walk-off double down the left-field line by Kade Wroot, giving Chillicothe the 4-3 win.
UP NEXT
After taking on the Champion City Kings on Friday evening, the Paints were scheduled to remain home for a Saturday evening and face the Johnstown Mill Rats at 7:05 p.m. Then it is off to Johnstown for Sunday and Monday games before returning to VA Memorial Stadium for a Tuesday night home game against the Lafayette Aviators at 7:05 p.m.
