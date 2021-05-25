Track and field athletes from Piketon, Waverly and Eastern all punched their tickets to district competition this past week and will be going into regional action this week.
In order to qualify for regional competition, an individual or relay team must finish in the top four of their respective district competition.
None of the Pike County athletes will have to travel very far, as both the Division II (Region 7) and Division III (Region 11) regional meets are being held at Southeastern High School in Ross County. Division III action is set for Wednesday and Friday, while Division II is scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.
D2 District — WCH — May 18 and 22
The Division II district competition included the Waverly boys and girls teams, as well as the Piketon boys.
Leading the charge for Pike County athletes at the WCH meet was Piketon sophomore Alan Austin who won a district title in the discus with a new personal best and school-record breaking throw of 155-feet, 2-inches. His previous best listed was 150-feet, 7-inches. Teammate Dayton Odell joined Austin in placing, finishing sixth with a distance of 142-5.
Piketon senior Sawyer Pendleton also punched his ticket to the regional meet by securing runner-up honors in the 400-meter dash with a personal best time of 52.71 seconds. Pendleton also leaped for seventh in the long jump at 19-1 1/2.
Redstreak junior Brandt Thompson just missed advancing in the 200-meter dash. Out of 22 competitors in qualifications, Thompson finished seventh (24.08). He moved up two spots in the finals (23.78), finishing fifth.
Austin will be in action in the regional discus competition on Thursday evening at Southeastern. Pendleton will also run in the preliminaries of the 400-meter dash that night and hope to qualify for Saturday’s finals.
For Waverly, the Lady Tigers had seven total runners qualify, while the Tigers had five.
The Lady Tigers had the 4x800-meter team, the 4x100-meter team, and Liv Cisco and Delaney Tackett all qualify for regional competition.
Starting on Tuesday, the opening day of the district meet, the 4x800-meter relay team of Olivia Russell, Liv Cisco, Loren Moran and Delaney Tackett secured third in 10:45, shaving nine seconds off their top time listed at 10:54.
The 400-meter team of Delani Teeters, Jenna Thompson, Loren Moran and Carli Knight recorded fifth (54.17) in the preliminaries on Tuesday, qualifying them for Saturday’s finals. They climbed two places in Saturday’s finals to secure third (53.77) and cement their place at the regional meet.
Individually, Tackett sprinted for second (1:03.1) out of 21 competitors in the 400-meter dash preliminaries on Tuesday. She maintained her hold on second Saturday, shaving her time down to 1:03.07.
Cisco also locked a spot in regional competition as an individual after finishing second in the 1,600-meter run in 5:28.45. She nearly qualified in the 3,200-meter run as well, but she fell short, ending in fifth (12:57.78).
Waverly’s additional district placements included Cicily Josey, sixth in the shot put and eighth in the discus; Carli Knight, fifth in the 200-meter dash; the 4x400-meter team of Jenna Thompson, Loren Moran, Carli Knight and Delaney Tackett in sixth; and the 4x200-meter crew of Jenna Thompson, Loren Moran, Delaney Tackett and Carli Knight in seventh.
On the boys side, the Tigers had one relay team and two individuals qualify.
Sophomore Alex Stoller was Waverly’s representative in both, as he advanced in the 400-meter dash individually and was also a part of the qualifying 4x200-meter relay team. Junior Cai Marquez also moved on as an individual in the 110-meter hurdles.
On Tuesday, Stoller qualified in fifth place in the 400-meter dash (53.76). McClain junior Braden Wright was just in front of Stoller in the prelims. Stoller was able to overtake Wright in the finals on Saturday, moving into fourth with a time of 53.3 to advance to the regional round.
Highlighting Tuesday’s individual performances was the run of Marquez in the 110-meter hurdles, which put him in the top spot of the prelims in 16.3 seconds. Marquez had a battle on his hands to qualify Saturday, improving his time to 16.27 to secure fourth place.
The qualifying relay 4x200-meter relay team included Stoller, Marquez, Aidan Kelly and Wyatt Crabtree on Tuesday. That group ran to seventh (1:37.70). On Saturday, Alex Boles was available to join them, and he took Marquez’s spot. The Tigers propelled themselves from seventh to third (1:34.71) to lock up a regional spot.
Boles also substituted into the 1,600-meter relay, replacing Jack Monroe. On Tuesday, the group of Monroe, Stoller, Crabtree and Ty Reisinger qualified seventh in 3:48.15. With Boles in the lineup, the moved up to fifth, falling short of advancing by less than a second (3:39.73).
Boles likely would have qualified in multiple sprints individually, but he could not compete on the opening night due to Waverly’s sectional baseball game being rescheduled to that same night. Also absent from the lineup was state cross country qualifier Mitch Green, who was dealing with an illness.
The 3,200-meter relay crew of Ty Reisinger, Jack Monroe, Aidan Kelly and Alex Stoller ran for fifth in 8:51.57, just missing the regional cut. Individually, Reisinger was eighth in the 800-meter run (2:10.09) for Waverly’s only distance placement.
In regional action on Thursday, the Lady Tigers will have the 4x800-meter and 4x100-meter teams competing, as well as Delaney Tackett as an individual. Tackett and the 4x100-meter team will hope to qualify and return Saturday when Olivia Cisco is scheduled to compete in the 1,600-meter run.
For the Tigers, Marquez, Stoller and the 4x200-meter team will be in action Thursday and looking to qualify for Saturday’s finals.
D3 District — Nelsonville — May 17 and May 22
Three Eastern runners have punched their tickets to regional track competition following successful district efforts at Nelsonville-York in Division III competition.
Abby Cochenour (1,600 and 800-meter runs), Teagan Werner (1,600-meter run) and Logan Salisbury (400-meter dash) will all be in action this week at the Division III regional meet at Southeastern High School.
With the success that Eastern’s distance runners have enjoyed over the past handful of years, junior Abby Cochenour and freshman Teagan Werner were both expected to have a strong showing in district competition. They were joined by a sprinting teammate, Logan Salisbury, who picked his strongest race to run.
Salisbury faced a challenge in the 400-meter dash, as he was sitting in fifth place after qualifying in a time of 55.95 seconds after Monday’s preliminaries. That meant he needed to get into the top four in Saturday’s finals to advance. Salisbury succeeded, climbing one spot into fourth with a new best time of 54.51 seconds. His previous best listed was 54.9 seconds. Salisbury will run in the regional preliminaries on Wednesday, May 26 at Southeastern High School.
Both Cochenour and Werner competed in a pair of distance races on Saturday, starting the day off by qualifying in the 1,600-meter run. Cochenour ran her 1,600-meter race in 5:38.76 to secure second place overall. The district champion, Zane Trace freshman Marie Souther, won it in 5:27.11.
Up next, Werner took to the track in the 1,600-meter run, securing third in 4:40.49, which was more than five seconds quicker than his best time listed at 4:45.98. That meant that both Cochenour and Werner had qualified.
Later, they both ran in the 800-meter run. There Cochenour qualified for regional action once again by taking fourth in 2:35.59. Zane Trace’s Souther completed another title, winning in 2:19.78. Werner wrapped up seventh place, finishing his race in 2:19.07.
Both Cochenour and Werner will be in the regional competition at Southeastern High School on Friday evening.
Other district competitors for Eastern who did not place included Sofia Salisbury, Rebeckah Alexander, Lauren Bevins, Malik Harris, and Tristin Green.
D3 District — Northwest — May 19 and 21
Being Division III this year, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks enjoyed success in district competition at Northwest High School with the advancement of six athletes.
After placing in pole vault competitions all season long, junior Shelby Carrico and freshman Maggie Armstrong both advanced as individuals. Carrico secured runner-up honors by clearing 7-feet, 3-inches. Armstrong was right behind her, crossing a new personal best of 6-9 to take third.
Running-wise, the 4x800-meter team of Taylor Wagner, Halynn Smith, Brooklynn Hart and Kenzie Mays ran a season’s best 12:08.91 to secure the fourth and final transfer spot in their race.
The Lady Redstreaks added other placements, allowing them to finish sixth in the district as a team.
Kalynn Mays was eighth in the 100-meter hurdles. She just missed advancing in the 300-meter hurdles. In the prelims, Kalynn Mays was sixth out of 15. She moved up to fifth in the finals.
In distance races, Kenzie Mays (sixth) and Halynn Smith (eighth) both placed in the 1,600-meter run. Kenzie Mays also wrapped up sixth in the 3,200-meter run.
In throws, Rylee Chandler recorded seventh in the shot put and eighth in the shot put. Alisabeth Taylor had the other field event placement, clearing 4-4 in the high jump to capture sixth.
The 4x800-meter team will run in Wednesday evening’s regional action at Southeastern, while the pole vaulters will compete on Friday.
