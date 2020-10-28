Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association District 14 Honorees
DIVISION 1 & 2
First Team: Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, Player of the Year; Olivia Fliehman, Miami Trace; Kacey Pierce, Unioto; Carli Knight, Waverly; Jayla Parsons, Circleville; Kaiya Elsea, Logan Elm.
Second Team: Olivia Spillers, Fairfield Union; Stephanie Hirsch, Chillicothe; Chloe Scott, Miami Trace; Ava Eldridge, Unioto; Brittney Wilson, Washington CH; Gracie Dean, Hillsboro.
Honorable Mention: Gracey Ferguson, Miami Trace; Laura Robinson, Miami Trace; Katie Conner, Chillicothe; Aaralyne Estep, Washington CH; Alaina Berkfield, Fairfield Union; Sarah Thompson, Waverly; Morgan Blakeman, Circleville; Maddy Crawford, McClain.
Coach of the Year: Doug Mace of Miami Trace
DIVISION 3
First Team: Kylee Barney, Wheelersburg, Player of the Year; Jenna Martin, Adena; Marissa Mullins, Westfall; Haidyn Wamsley, Northwest; Kristin Phillips, Westfall; Megan Steele, Huntington.
Second Team: Camryn Carroll, Adena; Hannah Lougheed, Southeastern; Lauren Jolly, Wheelersburg; Alli Bennett, Zane Trace; Delaney Harper, North Adams; Ally Coriell, Minford.
Third Team: Layla Hattan, Faifield Local; Reagan Lewis, Northwest; Sierra Kendall, North Adams; Ellie Harper, Adena; Emily Boggs, Wheelersburg; Allison Basye, Huntington.
Honorable Mention: Claire Latham, Westfall; Laynee Hill, Zane Trace; Lexie Lockwood, Southeastern; Madison Perry, Portsmouth; Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg; Katie Hirsch, Huntington; Wylie Shipley, North Adams; Ari DaRif, Adena; Lexie Scott, Zane Trace; Ava Jenkins, Northwest; Eden Cline, Portsmouth West; Livi Shonkwiller, Minford.
Coach of the Year: Laura Smith of Adena
DIVISION 4
First Team: Faith Maloney, South Webster, Player of the Year; Claire Detwiller, Notre Dame; Ava Hassel, Notre Dame; Briana Claxon, South Webster; Skylar White, Eastern Pike; Jacey Justice, Peebles.
Second Team: Olivia Smith, Paint Valley; Graciana Claxon, South Webster; Shelby Easter, Glenwood New Boston; Andee Lester, Eastern Pike; Shaley Munion, Portsmouth Clay; Gwen Messer, South Webster.
Honorable Mention: Kame Sweeney, Green; Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame; Brooklyn Leedy, Western Pike; Kaitlin Potts, Paint Valley; Isabelle Claxon, South Webster; Kenzi Ferneau, Western Pike; Averi McFadden, Paint Valley; Grace Smith, East; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester; Paige Davis, Western Pike; Jeanette Cox, Whiteoak.
Coach of the Year: Darcee Claxon of South Webster
SENIOR ALL-STARS
DIVISION 1 & 2: Kenzie McConnell, Olivia Fliehman, Kacey Pierce, Carli Knight, Jayla Parsons, Olivia Spillers, Stephanie Hirsch, Chloe Scott, Brittney Wilson.
DIVISION 3: Kylee Barney, Haidyn Wamsley, Kristin Phillips, Lauren Jolly, Alli Bennett, Delaney Harper, Ally Coriell, Layla Hattan, Emily Boggs.
DIVISION 4: Claire Detwiller, Ava Hassel, Skylar White, Jacey Justice, Shelby Easter, Andee Lester, Shaley Munion, Gwen Messer
