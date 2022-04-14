Behind 14 strikeouts from Taylor Williams in the circle, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks evened their Scioto Valley Conference record to 2-2 with a one-run win over the Huntington Lady Huntsmen Wednesday evening.
“Taylor (Williams) had 14 strikeouts with eight of them looking, so she was really on tonight and hit her spots. I was really proud of her. Another 3-2 win in the SVC, so I'll take it, and it makes us 2-2,” said Redstreaks coach Mark Blakeman.
“We’re getting better, and that’s what I hope for this year is to get better than what we were last year. We’re already there, so I look forward to the rest of the season. I think we can make some noise: see some teams a second time around (in the league schedule), and I think we’ll do really well.”
Huntington began the game with a leadoff single. Williams then struck the next batter out before the Huntsmen doubled to put runners in scoring position. Williams then struck the next two batters out for the final two outs of the inning. Laney Brown singled with one out and Natalie Cooper reached on an error in the bottom of the first. Elayna Vanhoy was hit by a pitch with two outs to load the bases, but a fielder's choice ended the inning.
Williams made it five straight strikeouts, as she struck out the side in the top of the second inning. Piketon would go down in order in the bottom of the inning, as the game would be scoreless after two innings.
“She (Williams) pitched a great game. She’s becoming a great pitcher and I just have to make sure she stays confident," mentioned Blakeman. "If she doesn’t hit her spots, she thinks I get mad at her. So we had a talk with her and said, 'Not every pitcher is going to hit their spots every pitch,' so she’s good with that. I’m real proud of these girls to keep battling in these close games.”
Both teams would go down in order in the third inning. Huntington began the fourth with a leadoff single but the Redstreak defense would retire the next three batters in order. Kaylee Maynard reached on an error, and Kyndall Carroll singled with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Maynard and Carroll would then score on a throwing error on the next at-bat to give the Redstreaks a 2-0 lead.
Williams collected her ninth and tenth strikeouts in the top of the fifth inning. After Laney Brown doubled with one out in the bottom of the fifth, Natalie Cooper knocked her in with an RBI single to give the Redstreaks a 3-0 lead.
“Both teams started out slow. We scored two runs. Then they came back a couple innings later and scored two," said Blakeman. "I told the girls we need to put another run on the board. They responded to that very well and when I asked for a run, they gave me a run.”
Olivia Tackett tripled with two outs for the Huntsmen. That scored a pair of runs as they cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the sixth. Piketon would hold a one-run advantage heading to the seventh inning. Williams struck out the side in the seventh, as the Redstreaks defeated the Huntsmen 3-2.
Leading the Redstreaks was Laney Brown who was 2-for-3 with a single, double and scored a run. Natalie Cooper was 1-3 with a single and RBI, while Kyndall Carroll was 1-3 with a single and run scored. Kaylee Maynard would also score a run.
Savannah Bushatz and Leah McCloskey were both 2-3 for Huntington. Huntington had six hits while Piketon finished with four hits. Along with her 14 strikeouts, Williams earned the win in the circle, throwing a complete game facing 27 batters, allowing six hits and two runs.
The Redstreaks traveled to Adena on Thursday for a makeup contest. They will then travel to Bainbridge on Monday to take on Paint Valley.
“We have Adena at Adena, so I told the girls to bring this energy that they had today, and let’s continue,” said Blakeman.
