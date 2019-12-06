A frustratingly slow first half led to a fast-paced finish for the Western Indians in their basketball opener Friday night.
After getting down by 10 to Portsmouth Notre Dame, 29-19, thee minutes into the second half, the Indians fought back into the contest and took the lead early in the fourth quarter en route to a 51-44 triumph to open Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
The first half was slow-paced, choppy and a bit frustrating for both teams. Western senior center Broc Jordan blocked three shots in the first three minutes of play. During that stretch, Western senior Shelden Richardson was able to draw contact and get to the line to hit the second of two shots and start the scoring, 1-0. The Titans followed with their first points, hitting on a drive before following with a triple. Then Western senior Maveric Ferneau responded with a three of his own.
For the next four minutes, Notre Dame hit just two free throws, while Western’s Colton Montgomery hit a three-pointer. That kept the two teams tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. Western shot 2-of-14 from the floor, while Notre Dame was 2-of-11.
The second quarter was more of the same. Jordan and Ferneau had one bucket each. The other four points came from the line. Sage Collingsworth and Kolten Miller each hit 1-for-2, while Montgomery connected on both of his to complete the scoring in the half. Notre Dame had just one field goal and added the remaining seven points from the line. Defensively, Jordan added two more blocks to his total for the night. At the break, the Titans led 16-15.
“We got off to a sluggish start in the first half. We were taking some open shots, but they just weren’t going in. Maveric Ferneau is one of our best shooters. I remember maybe one bad shot in the first half. The rest were open step-in shots. They just didn’t go down,” said Western coach Doug Williams.
“They (the Titans) were playing zone and switching the zones to try and confuse us. They wanted the game to be 16-15 at halftime. We were trying to press in the first half. But when you only score 15 points with only three or four buckets, you don’t get a chance to press a whole lot. So we didn’t get the chance to speed it up.”
Coming out of the break, Western changed its game plan, but the Titans had some early success. They put together a 13-4 run to go up 29-19. The Indians drove inside and drew fouls, but could only hit on 4-of-8 attempts. But the tide finally began to turn.
After another block from Jordan, Montgomery provided a spark, scoring four points in a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 29-24. Notre Dame’s Ethan Kammer came back with a three to give his team an eight-point edge again. Western tried to respond, but when the ball rimmed off, Noah Whitt was there to scoop it up and put it back on a layup. Whitt was able to score again. Then he made off with a steal and fired the ball to Ferneau for a bucket, pulling Western within four, 32-28. Ferneau scored again before the quarter ended, as the Indians trailed 34-30.
With their confidence continuing to grow, the Indians took the lead early in the fourth quarter. Montgomery drove along the baseline and into the paint where he fired the ball out to Ferneau for a three-pointer. Then Western forced a turnover and Ferneau scored on a fast break, putting the Indians up 35-34 with 7:12 left in regulation. The Titans regained the lead briefly on the next possession, but Western took it back with Jordan fighting his way into the paint for the next bucket. Ferneau and Collingsworth each added to the 11-2 run, pushing the lead to 41-36. Jordan followed it up with another block.
The Titans scored to cut the lead to three for a final time, 41-38, with just over two minutes to play. But Western was able to seal the win from the line and a press-break bucket from Ferneau. Jordan and Richardson each added a point from the line before Ferneau scored on the drive to make it 45-38. In the final minute, Jordan and Coleman Gibson combined to go 6-for-6 from the line, completing the 51-44 win.
“In the second half, we switched to a half court 1-2-2. That did a better job, because their guards up front start to panic a little bit. Also, the 1-2-2 doesn’t allow the other team to run an offense,” said Williams. “I would love to do a better job once we switch out of it to not give up layups. But it served its purpose.”
Ferneau finished as the leading scorer for Western with 17 points. Montgomery added nine points. Jordan scored 7 points, adding seven rebounds and seven blocks. Gibson was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line to account for his points.
“This is game one. It is ugly. I expected it to be ugly. I didn’t expect it to be that ugly in the first half,” said Williams. “But a win is a win. We will take it and move on, and hopefully get better.”
Western will head to Symmes Valley on Friday, Dec. 13.
Waverly 61, Portsmouth West 49
A short-handed roster didn’t stop the Waverly Tigers from opening league play with a win Friday night.
With sophomore Trey Robertson unloading with more than half of Waverly’s points, the Tigers defeated the visiting Portsmouth West Senators 61-49. Robertson finished with 31 points, scoring 14 of those from the line. He wasn’t the only Tiger to reach double figures, as senior Tanner Smallwood and sophomore Will Futhey each added 11. Wade Futhey was knocking on the door of double digits as well with eight points.
The Tigers were set to travel to Miami Trace Saturday night for a non-league contest. They will be back home Tuesday to face South Webster.
Piketon 52, Portsmouth 65
It was a balanced scoring effort for the Redstreaks Friday night, but they fell short in a road game at Portsmouth, falling 65-52.
Chris Chandler led the way for PHS with 12 points. Brody Fuller and Kydan Potts each added 10 points, while Tra Swayne finished with nine.
Piketon fell behind 17-13 after the first quarter, but the Streaks rallied in front in the second to go up 26-24. In the third quarter, Portsmouth rebounded and moved ahead 47-40 before finishing the 65-52 win.
The Redstreaks will head to Shawnee State Wednesday evening to play Gallia Academy in the Buckeye Elite National Showcase. Then they will get back into league action with a road game at Westfall on Dec. 13.
Eastern 52, Minford 62
In their Southern Ohio Conference Division II opener at Minford Friday night, the Eastern Eagles kept it close, but they could never gain the lead.
The closest the Eagles could come was a 9-9 tie in the opening quarter. By the end of it, they trailed 18-13. At the half, Minford was up 34-26. Eastern cut it back to six by the end of three, 47-41. But the Eagles couldn’t ever overtake the Falcons.
Eastern senior Hunter Cochenour led the scoring with 23 points, followed by Brennen Slusher with 12 points. Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis led Minford with 20 points.
The Eagles will head to Columbus International on Saturday before returning home to face Northwest on Tuesday.
