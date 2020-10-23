The year 2020 just seems to get crazier and crazier and has taught to expect the unexpected.
There wasn’t an exception on Friday night, as Piketon played host to the Northwest Mohawks in the Redstreaks season finale. Not only was there a 50-minute rain delay before the game started, but there was also a second delay late in the third quarter where the game was eventually called with 3:41 to go in the frame. When it was called, the Redstreaks took the win 20-14.
“It’s typical for this 2020 season. You wouldn’t expect anything different, just an up and down season. To end it like that, it is what it is,” said Piketon coach Tyler Gullion.
The Redstreaks received the opening kick but quickly went three-and-out to begin the ball game. Northwest then chewed up 5:56 seconds off the clock, gaining four first downs and converting in a fourth-down attempt, before Evan Lintz scored from 12 yards out to give Northwest a 7-0 lead with 4:00 to play in the first.
Piketon then answered Northwest’s score with 54 seconds to go in the first quarter as Levi Gullion found Johnny Burton on 4th-and-goal for a 6-yard touchdown. On the next Mohawk drive, Northwest drove deep inside Piketon territory, but the Redstreaks came away with a fumble recovery at their own 1 yard line taking over with 10:54 to play in the half.
After the Redstreaks picked up a first down on the ground, Gullion then hit Camren Loar for a 61-yard gain, putting the Redstreaks deep in Mohawk territory. A few plays later, Gullion capped off the 99-yard drive with a 4-yard score, giving the Redstreaks a 14-7 lead after he found Burton for the two-point conversion with 7:23 left in the half.
Northwest once again chewed up a lot of the clock on a drive that lasted over six minutes, as Wyatt Brackman scored from a yard out to tie the game at 14-14. On the next Piketon drive, Northwest then came away with an interception, before the Redstreaks forced a Mohawk fumble a play later.
Piketon then used a trick play to get inside the Northwest 30-yard line, but a sack ended the half, as the game would be tied 14-14 heading to the break.
“I thought we had a good game plan, but we were just catching their early (momentum). I thought we made some good adjustments at halftime and got a big stop there in the third quarter. They kind of had us on the ropes defensively, but offensively, we did some nice things like we (always) do. It’s just bittersweet how it all ends like this,” said Gullion.
After receiving the ball to start the second half, Northwest drove to the Piketon 25-yard line before the Redstreaks forced a turnover on downs, taking over with 6:23 in the third. Thirty-six seconds later the Redstreaks found the end zone once again, as Gullion and Burton hooked up for a 49-yard touchdown making it a 20-14 advantage.
Northwest took over at their own 24 after the ensuing kick, driving into Piketon territory before lightning struck once again with 3:41 to go in the third and sending the game into its second weather delay of the night. After a 41-minute wait, the game was called due to inclement weather conditions, giving the Redstreaks a 20-14 win and improving their record to 4-4.
“They kept fighting. We went through quarantines and coaches out. We had the uncertainty of each week and then getting a game canceled. They kept on fighting," said Gullion. "I told them to remember that game at Minford. Remember that feeling and keep that in their mind and hearts — that jubilation! That’s what I’m going to remember — great young men, seniors, and a great job."
Statistically for the Redstreaks, Gullion was 10-of-17 passing for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown as he carried the ball 7 times for 65 yards. Camren Loar had 3 receptions for 80 yards, while Johnny Burton finished with 3 receptions for 50 yards and 2 touchdowns. Chris Chandler caught 2 passes for 24 yards, while Brody Fuller and Logan Maynard each had a catch for 8 and 7 yards.
Northwest ran the ball 40 times, never attempting a pass. Evan Lintz had 18 of those touches for 140 yards and a touchdown. Wyatt Brackman scored a touchdown on 53 yards rushing. Teamwise, Northwest had 13 first downs compared to Piketon’s 8. The Redstreaks were 2-of-2 on 4th down attempts and 1-of-2 on 2-point tries, while the Mohawks were 2-of-3 on 4th downs and didn’t attempt a 2-point try. Piketon won the turnover battle 2-1. Piketon only committed 1 penalty for 5 yards, while Northwest committed 3 for 15 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.