Elite athletes rise to the top of their game.
With one very long three-point jumper over two taller defenders, Waverly basketball standout Trey Robertson elevated himself into the top position on the school's all-time scoring list in Friday night's 54-46 triumph over the visiting Wheelersburg Pirates.
Needing just three points to break the career scoring record of 1,665 set by 2012 grad Jake Kretzer, Robertson surpassed that mark with his second three-point shot attempt of the game. The game was stopped momentarily, and Kretzer, who was seated right behind the Waverly bench, stood to have the honor of presenting Robertson with the game ball and a well-deserved embrace.
Robertson's record breaking three-point shot came with 5:50 on the clock in the opening quarter when the Tigers were down 5-0 to the Pirates. It was a long two minutes and 10 seconds for the crowd leading up to that moment, as every time Robertson touched the ball, the anticipation could be felt.
Robertson had missed on a three-point attempt in the opening minute, and then passed to teammates for shot attempts on the next two possessions, before finally rising for a long three-point try over two Pirate defenders right in front of the Wheelersburg bench. Like many of Robertson's long three-point jumpshots, it was nothing but net, allowing the Waverly crowd to erupt in cheers while Tiger teammates embraced Robertson with a hug.
After the stoppage of play for the celebration of Robertson's record breaking shot, it took the Tigers a while to get into the flow of the game. The next four minutes ticked off the clock without any points from the Tigers, who shot 0-for-5 from the floor. By that point, Wheelersburg had staked a 12-3 lead.
Waverly senior Wade Futhey finally snapped the drought with a much-needed three point shot. Robertson finished the scoring with a bucket in the half a little over a minute later, as the Tigers trailed 14-8 at the end of the frame.
To start the second quarter, Hudson Kelly, Mark Stulley and Will Futhey combined for a 7-0 run that put the Tigers ahead 15-14 at the midpoint. The defensive battle continued for the remainder of the half. Penn Morrison, Will Futhey and Stulley each scored for Waverly in the four minutes of the half, while senior Drake Teeters provided a defensive lift. At the break, Waverly was up by one, 21-20.
Opening the second half, the Tigers scored a game-high 18 points in the third quarter. The first 14 of those points came in the first 4:30 with a balanced attack of Trey Robertson, Stulley, and the Futhey brothers all scoring to open a 35-28 advantage. Defensively, Waverly prevented the Pirates from scoring in the final three minutes of the quarter, moving to a 39-30 lead by the end.
It looked like the Tigers were going to put the game out of reach early in the fourth with a 6-0 run to start the frame. Kelly scored on the opening possession before an aggressive and quick Will Futhey tallied the next two, as Robertson added to his assist total for the night. With that outburst, Waverly was up 45-30 with six minutes left on the clock.
Waverly couldn't get comfortable, as Wheelersburg's Eli Swords countered with a three-pointer and then followed a Waverly turnover with an old-fashioned three-point play. That six-point swing from Swords cut the lead down to nine, 45-36, which was where it remained for the next 1:30.
Waverly pushed the lead back to double digits again after Will Futhey's three-point attempt bounced off, and Kelly collected the ball and scored. Three Waverly turnovers later, Wheelersburg had scored five quick points with Cooper McKenzie hitting a triple and a bucket. That cut the lead to six, 47-41. But Waverly was able to close out the win in the final minute. Wade Futhey and Trey Robertson both hit a pair of free throws to make the lead 10 again with less than a minute left, 51-41.
The Pirates continued to fight in the final seconds, as Swords followed with a three-pointer and then hit a pair of free throws. But the Tigers finished with a Hudson Kelly bucket and a free throw from Will Futhey, winning 54-46.
It was a balanced team effort for the Tigers. Trey Robertson finished with 11 points but probably gave out nearly that many assists. Will Futhey led the way with 15, Wade Futhey added 10 points, and Kelly and Stulley had eight points each.
From two-point range, Waverly hit 18-of-42 shots (42.8 percent) and was 3-of-12 from long range (25 percent) for a total 21-of-54 for (38.9 percent) from the floor. From the foul line, the Tigers went 9-of-14 (64.2 percent).
Swords led Wheelersburg with 21 points, followed by McKenzie with 13 and Nolan Wright with eight.
Wheelersburg was 12-of-22 from two-point range (54.5 percent) and 5-of-14 from three-point range (35.7 percent) for a total of 17-of-36 (47.2 percent) from the floor. At the line, the Pirates went 7-of-11 (63.6 percent).
The Tigers had just nine turnovers in the game, but six of those came in the final quarter. Wheelersburg had 18 turnovers against the Waverly defense.
It was a momentous night for Waverly. Between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games, the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame held an induction ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021. Robertson followed with his own history-making shot.
After all of the fanfare and celebration, the Tigers went on to defeat the Pirates 54-46, completing the season sweep. That win came just six days after Waverly won handily over the Pirates, 54-28, in their first meeting on Jan. 8 make-up game at Wheelersburg.
Besides beating their nemesis — the Pirates of Wheelersburg — twice in one week, the Tigers (9-3, 7-1 SOC II) stayed at the top of the Southern Ohio Conference Division II standings in a tie with the Valley Indians, who narrowly survived an upset by Northwest Mohawks by a score of 59-57.
Asked about Trey's scoring record, Travis Robertson had to answer as both a coach and a father.
"As a coach, it makes it kind of difficult for me to appreciate it as a dad right now. I'm worried about the game, the way we played, and in the things we have to do differently to become better," said Travis Robertson.
"I'll leave here, go home and sit down for a while, and it'll hit. Coming up to this point just thinking about it, it is emotional. Trey has grown up in this gym. He's dedicated a lot of his life to the sport. I would say there's not too many kids who work as hard as he does to become better. Trey is well deserving of anything that he gets from here on out."
Robertson, who was just a ball boy for the Tigers during the years that Jake Kretzer played on the Waverly High School floor, has seemingly had a basketball in his hands all of his life as Coach Travis Robertson's son.
"I tried not to think about it today, but you know it is in the back of your mind," said Trey Robertson of becoming the all-time leading scorer at Waverly.
"It's amazing. I mean it's something that I don't think I really realize what I would've done yet. I know I will realize one day."
The focus shifted to appreciation for Robertson, as he was quick to credit everyone around him.
"I couldn't do it without my teammates in the locker room and every person who has stepped foot in this gym to help me become the person I am today. I can't say enough thanks to everybody out there who has helped me, especially Jake Kretzer. He is the best person that could've had this record before me, and he is the best person I could have looked up to."
Kretzer, a towering 6-foot, 7-inch wing who went on to play at the collegiate level for the Akron Zips, was an elite three-point shooter, much like Robertson has become. As the Tiger ball boy when Kretzer was playing for Waverly, Trey Robertson was constantly shooting at every opportunity during halftime and in pre-game warmups.
"I've looked up to (Jake) Kretzer ever since I was a newborn. He came here and I was his biggest fan," said Trey Robertson.
"Everything he did I would do. He would tape his fingers for practice, and I would tape my fingers to practice. I might get in trouble with the trainer, but you know I still did those things. Now I hope to just keep just keep adding on to that record and continuing to play with my teammates."
Kretzer wasn't able to to stay and celebrate as he had a previous commitment out of town.
"Jake had to drive from Cincinnati to be here. He's catching a flight out of Columbus and probably was almost late," said Coach Robertson. "You know he wanted to be here, that just shows what type of guy he is."
The Tigers are scheduled to head to Northwest on Tuesday before returning home to face Minford on Friday.
BOX SCORE:
Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
Waverly 54, Wheelersburg 46
Whe. HS - 14 6 10 16 - 46
Wav. HS - 8 13 18 15 - 54
WHEELERSBURG (46) — Braxton Rase 0 0 0-1 0, Connor Estep 0 0 1-2 1, Nolan Wright 2 1 1-1 8, Eli Swords 4 3 4-5 21, Jackson Schwamburger 1 0 1-2 3, Cooper McKenzie 5 1 0-0 13, Kaden Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Sommer 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 4 7-11 46.
WAVERLY (54) — Mark Stulley 3 0 2-3 8, Hudson Kelley 4 0 0-0 8, Trey Robertson 3 1 2-2 11, Wade Futhey 1 2 2-2 10, Penn Morrison 1 0 0-0 2, Will Futhey 6 0 3-7 15, Braylon Robertson 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 3 9-14 54.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.